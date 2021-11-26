The Bald Knob Bulldogs knocked off Cedar Ridge 49-30 on Nov. 19.
Bald Knob led 7-4 after one quarter an 24-20 at halftime.
The third quarter was the difference in the game as Bald Knob outscored the Timberwolves 10-7 to lead 34-27.
Braden Davis led Bald Knob with 18 points. Michael Knight had 10. Micah Story had 7. Ethan Nixon scored 5. Landon Gilmore had 4. Travis Kersey had 3. Elijah Bradley added 2.
Beebe Lady Badgers
The Beebe Lady Badgers lost a tough one to Valley View as the Lady Blazers won 46-44.
Beebe had the ball down one point. Beebe missed a shot with 5 seconds left.
“Valley View is a good team and both teams played very hard,” Beebe coach Greg Richey said.
Beebe trailed 17-10 after one quarter then led 22-21 at halftime.
Mya Bradley led Beebe with 19 points. Amya Bonds had 10. Scoring 6 each were Joey Babel and madelyn Atkins. Ciarra Bradley had 2. Zoe McGee added a free throw.
