BALD KNOB — Even though it didn’t count on the season record, the Bald Knob Bulldogs football team had a successful debut for new head coach Lonnie Roberson.
Bald Knob beat Carlisle 24-8 in a two-quarter scrimmage Thursday night. Roberson was promoted to head coach after Lynn Garner was named a principal in the Bald Knob School District.
“We came out a little slow,” Roberson said. “We talked all week about coming out fast. We didn’t really execute on that. We had some pieces that we were moving around. We were subbing in two starting offensive linemen.”
One lineman was injured; another was in quarantine because of COVID-19.
“We had some guys in spots that weren’t normally there,” he said. “It took us a little while to adjust. Overall, we fought hard. We did what we had to do to come out with a win. I thought Carlisle looked really good. I thought they were really physical.
“I’m happy but I know we’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up.”
Carlisle got the ball to start the scrimmage. On the first play, Carlisle’s J.J. Sullivan ran 74 yards to the Bald Knob 6. Three plays later, the Bison fumbled with Bald Knob recovering at the Bison 2.
Carlisle forced a punt then took an 8-0 lead when Sullivan scored on a 16-yard run with 5:16 left in the first quarter. Devin Cooney scored the two-point conversion.
Bald Knob tied the score at 8-8 following a 62-yard, 14-play drive. Quarterback Leason Pierce threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Dane Lindsey on fourth down with 19.4 seconds left. Pierce then threw to Cody Gomez for the two-point conversion.
Carlisle’s next drive ended in an interception by Bald Knob’s Elijah Bradley.
Bald Knob took a 16-8 lead when Pierce threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lindsey with 1:50 left in the second quarter. Pierce scored the two-point conversion.
With the Bison trying to tie the score, Bradley intercepted another pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown with 46.2 seconds left. Lindsey scored the two-point conversion.
Pierce completed 6 of 13 passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Lindsey caught three passes for 67 yards and two scores.
Sullivan led the Bison with 115 yards rushing on 9 carries.
Bald Knob will host Harding Academy in the season opener Aug. 27. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’ve got a big game against Harding next week,” Roberson said. “Hopefully, we get those guys back that are out. We’ll get on the field and clean up the mistakes.”
