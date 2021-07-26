New Bald Knob Bulldogs football coach Lonnie Roberson said his team is using the conference predictions as motivation for his team.
Bald Knob, which finished 7-5 a year ago, advancing to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs, are picked to finish sixth in the 4A-2 conference. The predictions appear in a state-wide publication.
“It really frustrated me because we ended up getting third in the conference after being picked last,” said Roberson, who was a longtime assistant before being promoted to head coach following the promotion of Lynn Garner to a principal in the district. “Me, along with all our coaches and our guys, we that that personally. We think we can compete with anybody that’s on the schedule.”
A year ago, Bald Knob lost to Lonoke 13-6 and 21-15 to Clinton.
“”Or we were right there in the 2 hole,” Roberson said. “For us, it’s about proving the doubters wrong. Nobody is going to give us credit until we earn it.”
The Bulldogs start fall camp Monday.
“Our mindset is that it takes what it takes to be good,” Roberson said. “Nobody is going to give it to us. Our goal is a conference championship.”
Roberson said his team has worked hard during the summer.
“We’ve been getting these guys some work and getting them used to the heat,” he said. “We’ve seen some good competition in July with team camps.”
Robertson said the attendance has been good, averaging about 35 players a day Monday through Thursday.
The Bulldogs will play a scrimmage game at Carlisle on Aug. 19. They open the season Aug. 27 at home against Harding Academy, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions.
