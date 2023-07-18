SEARCY — The overall record for Bald Knob might be somewhat deceptive coming out of the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament over the weekend. The Bulldogs started out Day 2 with a 16-0 victory over El Dorado after going winless the first day, but those losses included a 16-9 loss to 7A Jonesboro, a 21-6 loss to 5A Marion, a very close 20-15 loss to Quitman and a 24-6 loss to eventual tournament winner and 7A powerhouse Conway, meaning the Bulldogs competed strong against some of the state's most elite programs.
Bald Knob head coach Lonnie Roberson was frank when it came to assessing his team throughout the course of this summer.
“I'll be honest with you, we did a really good job up until dead week, but we've struggled a little bit since then,” Roberson said. “I would say everybody has probably struggled some. Our numbers are a little down, but we have the right guys, and that's what matters the most.”
One strong point for the Bulldogs in 2023 is eight returning starters on defense. Roberson also noted that offensive production has improved over a year ago.
“We've really picked up on our offense,” Roberson said. “We're doing a pretty good job there as far as knowing what we're doing. Last year was our first year back in the Tony Franklin system, and we had some struggles. This year, it's a little more wide open – it's a lot better. And we competed hard over here. One thing we've got to learn to do is that when adversity hits, we've got to do a better job of handling that adversity. We've got to get the right mentality.
“My old coach used to tell me, there's a Bald Knob mentality. A little bit of that crept in on us where it's ok – just mediocre type things, and we're trying to grind that out culture wise. So for us, it's all about trying to get that culture right, and dealing with adversity. When things are bad, you just have to deal with it and overcome it.”
Incoming senior James Holder came in as a replacement quarterback last season, but for 2023, he will be the main guy. Holder helped hold the offense together in a difficult 2022 campaign which was plagued by key injuries at inopportune times. Roberson said the senior has grown into his role nicely throughout the offseason.
“He's done a good job this year of really taking over the offense,” Roberson said. “He's also inside linebacker, which is kind of a tough pairing, but it is what it is.”
Roberson's overall assessment of the weekend was positive. The head Bulldog said the biggest variable for his team was general bad luck at the end of a long week of various team camps.
“We're battling, we just didn't have a very good day,” Roberson said. “To be honest with you, we came out of two team camps. Wednesday, we had a camp at Vilonia, Thursday we had a camp. And then we played all day yesterday, played all day today, so we're playing ourselves into shape. We're a little dead legged, but that's no excuse. We've got to learn to run everywhere we go, because we don't have 40 guys to run out there. We're in the upper 20s, 28-30 kids, so we've got to be in better shape than everybody else.”
Although the group is small, there have been some players starting to stand out already over the summer for Roberson and his staff.
“I would brag on James Holder at quarterback and linebacker. I think that Carson Garner, up to his injury, it's really his first year to play a full season of football. He played for us last year about half a season. His hand is broke; he's my starting corner and he didn't get to play today. He's done a phenomenal job, very smart kid. I would brag on Micah Comer, he's done an excellent job, I just wish we would run as fast as he could all the time, and then Garrett Swindle has stepped up and been a great leader for us.”
