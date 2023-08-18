BALD KNOB — The hot summer days seem like they will never end and the work to get better never gets to the finish line, but for Bald Knob football players they embrace the challenge everyday.

Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Roberson says that he has the privilege to witness this miracle everyday with his players. They show up to the locker room, get dressed and then go to work on getting better and better and improving as a team without complaint or incident.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.