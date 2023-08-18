BALD KNOB — The hot summer days seem like they will never end and the work to get better never gets to the finish line, but for Bald Knob football players they embrace the challenge everyday.
Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Roberson says that he has the privilege to witness this miracle everyday with his players. They show up to the locker room, get dressed and then go to work on getting better and better and improving as a team without complaint or incident.
Roberson says that his team is the definition of Bald Knob Bulldog football, they are students that are hard working in the classroom and they bring that same dedication to the football field.
Roberson is still looking to add players to the roster and is expecting to expand the roster when the school year begins.
“By the first time at the end of July coming out of dead week to now, We are a different looking team.” Roberson said. “The guys that are here are the right guys and they are getting better every single day. I wish that we had more numbers. We are sitting at 25-28 players depending on the day.”
Last season the Bulldogs were predicted to finish last place in the 4A-2 Conference but the Bulldogs ended the season with a 4-4 record and was in a tie for third place in the league. Roberson said that Bald Knob had key players go down with injury late in the season but the players that remained on the field, still worked hard to be better players.
Bald Knob’s success this season will depend on being consistent on offense with a punishing running attack that starts up front at the line of scrimmage with the offensive line remaining healthy, working together and continuing to grow as a unit and building team confidence.
Anchoring the line is senior tackle Ray King, he is described as being quick at the snap of the ball, he is versatile and he is able to move laterally and keep his feet moving and stay with his block. It came to no surprise to Roberson that King was named to the All-Conference team last year.
“Ray is here all of the time, improving every year and he is a leader,” Roberson said. “He works hard and he was named to the All-Conference team last year.”
Junior center Vestin Boyce started most of the games last season but suffered a broken hand and he missed four games from the offensive line and that was difficult for the Bulldogs because they missed his experience at the line of scrimmage.
Roberson said that junior offensive lineman Brantin Herron is going to be at right tackle but he is a versatile lineman, he can play guard, he has good movement laterally and he has good vision on the field.
“He has a way to go, the many reps that he has got this summer,” Roberson said about Herron. “He is always here and he is always working. He has his struggles but he is a kid that we are willing to ride down hill with.”
Roberson said the Bulldogs defense finished in a tie with Stuttgart for points allowed in a game but the offense was last in the conference scoring 10.7 points a game and if the Bulldogs are going to see any success this season that needs to improve.
Leading the offense for the Bulldogs is senior quarterback James Holder and senior running back John Hickman and junior running back Hunter Burleson. Roberson describes Burleson as a physical, hard hitting fullback style but he has good vision. Burleson is a determined ball carrier that will be a slight change of pace for the opposition. Hickman is the speed back, he likes to get into the hole as fast as he can and get through quickly and with power.
The Bald Knob offense is going to be flexible with the running attack and the passing game. Roberson said the Bulldogs will take advantage of what the opposition across the line of scrimmage is not able to control. The goal for the Bulldogs is to finish the possession by getting the ball down the field and get the ball across the goal line.
Roberson defined Bald Knob football players as a hard working group of players and having success off the football field, by having success in the classrooms and being community leaders are just as equally important as the effort on the football field.
“The definition of Bald Knob football is Blue Collar,” Roberson said. “It is a bunch of blue collar kids who work hard in the classroom. They work hard in the weight room and they work hard on the football field. When they walk across that white line, you are going to see guys that play hard, they will work hard. You always don’t see improvement on the scoreboard but you will see improvement on every individual snap. You will see a bunch of guys that are Bald Knob. We are trying to create a culture that you are proud of and that is the mindset of who we are.”
There will be a scrimmage game scheduled for Tuesday night August 15, at 7 p.m. at Vilonia. It will give Roberson and his staff a chance to see where the Bulldogs are as a football team. What area(s) will need to be addressed and go to work and improve on before the season opener Friday night, August 25 at home at Bulldog Stadium against Melbourne starting at 7 p.m.
The season is long and there are goals for the Bulldogs accessible to reach, but Roberson and his team has room to improve, be confident and have no doubt that they will be successful.
