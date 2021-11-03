The Bald Knob Bulldogs finally got off the snide last week.
Bald Knob gambled late in the first half and it paid off with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Leason Pierce to Elijah Bradley with 1 second left. That gave the Bulldogs an 18-14 lead at halftime, en route to a 39-21 win over Central Arkansas Christian.
The win was the first of the season for the Bulldogs and the first for first-year head coach Lonnie Roberson.
I’ve known Lonnie for a number of years when he became an assistant coach at Carlisle. I was so proud I was there to document his first victory and give him a hug after the game.
The Bulldogs were so close much of the year. A play here or a play there and they might be fighting for a spot in the playoffs.
While that might not be the case this season, I think Lonnie will have them going sooner rather than later.
Bald Knob ends its season this Friday at home against Southside Batesville.
The Searcy Lions did not beat El Dorado last Friday, but they definitely showed a lot of heart and fight, dropping a 52-51 decision to the Wildcats.
Searcy had a chance to win as it scored a touchdown on the final play of the game then went for the two-point conversion in an attempt to win. The pass was incomplete but coach Zak Clark was not disappointed in his team’s play.
Searcy is playing Sylvan Hills tonight at Lion Stadium. The Bears can clinch a home playoff spot with a victory for the Bears, thanks to a forfeit from Marion to West Memphis for playing an ineligible player earlier this season.
The Riverview Raiders finally broke it’s four-game losing streak to end the regular season at 5-5.
Riverview started the season 4-1 before injuries hurt its depth. Things finally came together in a 7-6 win over the Mountain View Yellowjackets last Friday.
The Raiders have this week off before starting the Class 3A state playoffs next week.
Harding Academy sewed up another conference championship last week, beating Newport 34-3.
The Wildcats finish the regular season Friday night, hosting Salem at First Security Stadium.
Harding Academy will start its quest toward a third consecutive state championship next week in the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Beebe Badgers fell to top-ranked Pulaski Academy last Friday, ending their chances to make the Class 5A state playoffs.
Beebe had their chances this year and made strides under third-year coach Chris Gunter. However, Beebe plays in the toughest conference – the 5A-Central – in Class 5A, maybe even the entire state.
