One thing rosters, depth charts and stat sheets can never measure is heart. Teams can have rosters that require two sheets to list and depth charts that go four or five across, but that will never indicate the measure of determination and grit those groups truly possess. For Bald Knob Bulldogs head coach Lonnie Roberson, he needs no such indicators, he has been witness to it all summer on the practice field.
“Our roster, we've gone up from 27 or 28 to about 32 or 33,” Roberson said. “The question is, are those new guys the right ones to go across the line, and I think they are. They've got to buy in. We're willing to mix it up with anybody, and I really think because of the way we've been having our practices and because our guys are not getting any breaks, we're going to be a lot more physical (than our opponents), especially on defense.”
Roberson has some new faces in his coaching staff this season. Offensive coordinator Brent Race is in his fourth season with the Bulldogs program and receivers coach Aaron Hammonds is entering his second season, but former Bulldog player and running backs coach Nick Glaze and offensive-line coach Mickey Godfrey are both new.
“Our staff is very cohesive,” Roberson said. “We're kind of closed fisted as opposed to open handed. If we have something to talk about it, we're in the office talking about it. I will also be head coach of the junior high and be defensive coordinator and coach Glaze will be offensive coordinator. We've also taken over the youth program as well, and all the coaches will help with that, so we are truly 24-7 football.”
Junior Ray King will anchor the offensive line at the center position. He is joined by sophomore Vestin Boyce at left guard and big 6-5, 260-lb senior Brantley McGillvray at left tackle. Senior Cody Gomez will start at right guard and classmate Noah Anselmi comes in at right tackle. Kevin Trajole will also rotate into the offensive line. Roberson said there are a couple more kids who can fill in, but do not have much game-time experience.
The Bulldogs will have two quality quarterbacks in shotgun this season with senior Reece Moody and James Holder. Roberson expects both to see their share of snaps, but Moody is slightly ahead and Holder is more vital on defense.
“I feel like it's a little easier for Reece,” Roberson said. “Because he's playing at safety, and he's not playing very much. He's a little more instinctive. I would say that James is just right behind him right now. But James also starts at inside linebacker for us, and that's a hard transition for a kid to go through on the field. Reece is probably going to move forward with more reps, but we also have James, and they both compliment each other real well.”
In the backfield, senior Landon Gilmore had the best night running during last week's scrimmage against Clinton, rushing for over 75 yards, including a 50-yard breakaway run for a touchdown. Junior Seth Hunsicker also had a good scrimmage performance from the tailback position, and Roberson also expects sophomore running back Hunter Burleson to get plenty or reps this season.
Roberson picked up a couple of basketball kids who look to help from the receiver positions. Junior Micah Story is one of those players, listed at 6-2, 188 lbs., and is very athletic. Sophomore Garrett Swindle and Eric Williams will also be in the main receiver rotation, as will senior Nicholas Arnold, Connor Posey and Johnson Johnson.
“We've got a lot of guys who can catch the ball well,” Roberson said. “And we want to be able to run, throw it, and keep you honest. We stay in Spread, but we will run the ball on you. But we like to spread that defense out – we need space.”
Defensively, Holder and Hunsicker will be the inside linebackers, and Gilmore and Brady Johnson are starting outside linebackers. Posey and Swindle will start at the cornerback positions, with Story and Moody in the safety spots. Senior Noah Anselmi comes in at nose guard, while Boyce and Gomez help fill out the defensive line.
Many of Bald Knob's opponents on Friday nights this season will have bigger overall numbers and more complete depth charts, but Roberson said the ones he has are more than ready for those challenges.
“There are only 11 guys who can go out on the field at a time,” Roberson said. “And if you are in phenomenal shape, and you do things the right way in practice, those 11 are all that matter.”
