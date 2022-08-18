One thing rosters, depth charts and stat sheets can never measure is heart. Teams can have rosters that require two sheets to list and depth charts that go four or five across, but that will never indicate the measure of determination and grit those groups truly possess. For Bald Knob Bulldogs head coach Lonnie Roberson, he needs no such indicators, he has been witness to it all summer on the practice field.

“Our roster, we've gone up from 27 or 28 to about 32 or 33,” Roberson said. “The question is, are those new guys the right ones to go across the line, and I think they are. They've got to buy in. We're willing to mix it up with anybody, and I really think because of the way we've been having our practices and because our guys are not getting any breaks, we're going to be a lot more physical (than our opponents), especially on defense.”

