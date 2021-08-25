The Bald Knob Bulldogs have a lofty goal this season under first-year head coach Lonnie Roberson.
“My goal is to win the conference title,” he said. “We’re looking to compete for the top of it all. I think we can compete with everybody on the schedule. If we can stay healthy, there is no doubt that we’ll be in the playoffs.
“The problems will be quarantines and staying healthy. That is going to be our biggest fight.”
Unlike most teams in Class 4A, Bald Knob has only one player going both sides of the ball.
“We have an offense and a defense,” Roberson said. “That is what is going to help us get through the season. That is something that we all got together as a coaching staff and decided last year. We think we have enough players, and we have the talent in the right places.”
The Bulldogs offense starts and stops with quarterback Leason Pierce. He threw for 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago.
“We kind of go as he goes,” Roberson said. “He’s stepped up his game some. Honestly, we’re working out some kinks with execution right now. He’s always a threat to run. He throws a pretty good deep ball.”
Receiver Dane Lindsey is a threat.
“He is probably the fastest guy on offense,” Roberson said. “He’s kind of a matchup nightmare for people. You put a linebacker on him, and he’s going to get open.”
The offensive line will be anchored by Travis Kersey and Colbe McBride,
“They are both returning starters and have had a lot of action up there,” Roberson said.
Roberson said Braden Davis, who did not play last year, has a chance to be good for the Bulldogs in 2021.
“He is one of our outside receivers,” Roberson said. “He’s done a lot in team camps. He does a real good job of running routes. He understands how to use his body to catch the ball in traffic.”
The main running back is Marcus McGahee, who averaged over seven yards a carry in 2020.
“I really look for him to have a breakout year, especially on inside runs,” Roberson said. “Dane is our fastest kid. He [McGahee] is right there with him. Both are state track guys.”
The heart of the defense is three-year starter at safety, Elijah Bradley.
“He is a very sure tackler for his size,” Roberson said. “He understands how to do it. He’s not going to abuse his body.”
Kody Watson will start at corner back.
“He and Elijah work together on that back end,” Roberson said.
Roberson said he has three solid defensive linemen in Davion Dunn, Kersey and Miguel Nava.
“Davion started at inside linebacker last year,” Roberson said. “He’s a big, strong aggressive kid. He’s going to disrupt a lot of people from that defensive line position.”
Kersey had nine sacks last year.
“He is just hard to handle,” Roberson said.
Roberson said Nava causes a lot of matchup problems.
“I can do a lot of things with him,” Roberson said.
Roberson said sophomore linebacker James Holder has been “an absolute nightmare” in preseason practice.
“He just flies to the ball … he’s got a constant motor,” Roberson said. “He’s an excellent kid.”
The Bulldogs open the season at home Friday night against Harding Academy. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
