NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The winless streak is over for the Bald Knob Bulldogs.
Bald Knob dominated the final 24 minutes and 11 seconds as the Bulldogs beat Central Arkansas Christian 39-21 on Friday night at Mustang Mountain. The victory was Bald Knob’s first since beating Green Forest in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs on Nov. 13, 2020.
The win was also first-year coach Lonnie Roberson’s first as a high school head coach.
“They’ve been fighting hard all year,” Roberson said. “Tonight, we put it all together. CAC had moved up some kids from the junior high team and it helped their offense. It gave us some problems.
“I’m so proud and happy for those guys. That’s the most important thing. I see it in their eyes. They work their butts off. To finally get this one tonight is a big deal.”
CAC led 14-6 late in the first half when Bald Knob forced a punt, getting the ball back with 32 seconds left. Following a timeout with 11 seconds left, Bald Knob quarterback Leason Pierce threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Bradley with a second left to give the Bulldogs an 18-12 halftime lead.
Bald Knob pushed its lead to 26-14 on a 1-yard run by Dane Lindsey with 1:11 left in the third quarter. Pierce scored the two-point conversion.
CAC got back into the game when freshman quarterback Grayson Wilson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Williams with 11:17 left in the game. Isaac Rine kicked the extra point to make the score 26-21.
Bald Knob’s Marcus McGahee then returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. He then ran off the field to get his place-kicking tee and kicked the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 33-21 lead.
CAC turned the ball over on downs on its next possession. Bald Knob then drove 89 yards in 11 plays. Pierce scored on a 27-yard run with 33 seconds left to account for the final score.
Bald Knob ends its season Friday at home against Southside Batesville.
