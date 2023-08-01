Bald Knob — Sunrise was spectacular as the sun peeked over the eastern horizon and the soft breeze had a familiar relief as it swept across the Bald Knob practice field.
The coaches, the players and just like all of the other high schools across the state of Arkansas, the Bald Knob Bulldogs football team stepped out of the locker room and proceeded toward their destination dressed for the occasion - the first day of high school football practice.
Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Roberson and his assistant coaches met with the players, the players lined up and began the season with jumping-jacks and across the valley you can hear the echo of the players counting.
Roberson said that this is a special time of the season, everything is brand new and every team across the state has the same record and possesses the same hope of success that will lead them with a final game in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium for a state championship.
“It is going good right now, our guys are excited and they are in the same mind-set as everybody else is and everybody is 0-0,” Roberson said. “Everybody loves this time of the year.”
Roberson is expecting improved players on both sides of the line of scrimmage but he also says that the Bulldogs will be young and there will be a need for a lot of patience as they gain the confidence to execute the offensive game plan and to understand the language of the Bulldog defense.
“We are looking to do good things and I know that this is going to be a good year for them,” Roberson said. “We got guys learning, we are doing a lot of teaching and that is a big deal.”
Roberson also believes that his football team will succeed on the field because they are a dedicated group on the field but also off the field especially in the classroom.
Bald Knob will have some experience on the defensive side of the football especially across the linebackers and from the defensive line continues to learn about being physical.
“We are looking to be in good condition and fly around,” Roberson said. “ We will play hard and we will play fast.”
Bald Knob is a member of the competitive 4A-2 Conference and the Bulldogs will open the football season Aug. 25, at home against Melbourne. September 8, Bald Knob will renew its rivalry against Des Arc at home inside Bulldog Stadium. Bald Knob will host conference games October 6 against Harding Academy and the following week October 13 at home against Riverview.
As the morning melted away into a steamy afternoon, the final whistle of the day brought the Bulldogs to the middle of the practice field and as the Bulldogs rallied around Roberson and his staff they listened to the evaluation of the first day of football practice.
Roberson with excitement in his voice told the Bulldogs that he is encouraged by his teams’ effort but the season is a long road to travel and there will be days that will be long and hot but he is confident that his team will endure and surprise their opponents with their tenacity and desire to become the best football team and all starts today - the Bulldogs are back at work!
