BALD KNOB — Southside Batesville used a strong and steady running game against Bald Knob High School at home inside Bulldog Stadium.
The celebration of Senior Night was bittersweet as Southside defeated Bald Knob 37-8, ending the season for the Bulldogs with an overall record of 1-9 and 1-6 in the 4A-2 conference.
Southside’s offense featured a strong ground game featuring the
Southside scored 37 points before Bald Knob senior running back Marcus McGahee made a nice move to his left as he ran around the left end for 83-yards and the touchdown for the Bulldogs with 4:30 left in the game.
Bald Knob coach Lonnie Roberson said after the game that the game plan was the short passing game for Bald Knob and it was working, the offense was moving down the football field.
Trying to keep the defense honest and feature a balance offense the Bulldogs tried the running game and found no success and for the offense.
“We knew that they were going to leave the curl and the flat area open and we tried to take advantage of that early,” Roberson said. “The reason why we wanted to throw it out there to loosen their linebackers and then hit them up the middle for some big runs.”
Bulldog senior quarterback Leason Pierce lead the offense and found some early success with the short passes to the flats to senior wide receiver Dane Lindsey and Langston Lindsey.
The ground game for the Bulldogs could not take advantage of the Southerner linebackers.
“We had some success up the middle here and there,” Roberson said. “They do a good job over there. We thought if we could loosen up the box we could pound on them and try to wear on them snd posses the ball. It was one of those game plans that was working and we should’ve stuck with it a little longer.”
