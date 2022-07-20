If creating a strong culture was easy, everyone would do it - just ask Bald Knob coach Lonnie Roberson.
It's not overall numbers the second-year head coach of the Bulldogs is interested in, it's the quality of the kids he has at a given time. For this season, that number might be small, but having a roster under 30 players does not scare him.
The Bulldogs had 20 players dressed out for Tuesday-morning practice as Roberson and his staff conducted rotating drills to close out the session. There were a number of players not present as is typical for this time of year as they prepared for a team camp to be held in Vilonia on Wednesday morning.
“If they want to take a vacation, I'm going to let them do that,” Roberson said. “At the end of the day, family comes first. Our numbers are not that great, but as long as it's the right 28-30 guys, we'll be alright.”
The decrease in turnout is definitely not exclusive to Bald Knob as many schools across the state are seeing smaller numbers in various classifications from past years.
“I wouldn't say football is under attack – I've heard that preached before,” Roberson said. “I would say there's a lot of other things kids would rather do other than get out and work hard, and numbers fluctuate also. It depends on what kind of group you have. And if it's a kid who doesn't want to fall into your culture, that's not really a guy you need anyway. Back when I played, we only had 26 guys, but it was 26 of the right guys.”
Injuries can be a detriment to any team, but for a roster as small as the one the Bulldogs are looking at, there is literally no one to spare.
“That would be catastrophic for us,” Roberson said of injuries. “That's another thing we're big on, strength and conditioning, prevention of injuries. We have a trainer, and that helps us in that aspect.”
The team did go over pass routes on Tuesday in a 7-on-7 style format as the linemen worked on technique, but conditioning is the top priority right now for Roberson with fall camp still a couple of weeks out.
“Everything's got to be fast,” Roberson said. “Every drill we go to, we've got to run to the drill. If we don't, we're only hurting ourselves. That's a mindset we're adopting as a team. I think that's going to be the key to us winning.”
Despite the small roster, Roberson does have a number of key contributors returning including senior Landon Gilmore. Gilmore was primarily a defensive player last season, but will get playing time on both sides of the ball this fall.
“He's a leader, but he's a quiet leader, he leads by action,” Roberson said. “You're not going to hear him mouthing guys. He does a phenomenal job.”
There are also quality underclassmen such as Hayden Quinn and Garrett Swindle. Junior linebackers Seth Hunsicker and James Holder also return after starting last year as sophomores. Though not seniors, Roberson said the pair have comfortably stepped into leadership roles.
“They are absolute leaders,” Roberson said. “Not just in football, they are leaders in the weight room, leaders in the classroom. They lead as a culture.”
Roberson gave his players an additional week off in June before the Arkansas Activities Association's two-week dead period, and also gives them a four-day reprieve from regular workouts for summertime family vacations or activities. The Bulldogs have attended five different team camps this summer but have stayed away from 7-on-7 competitions.
Coaches' views on year-round football can be interesting as the subject seems to be somewhat polarizing. For Roberson, the practicality of all-around quality athletes at a small school factors heavily into his opinion.
“I'm a big multi-sport guy,” Roberson said. “If you look across the board at guys who play at the next level, and by no means am I eyeing guys just to get to the next level. Do I want them to be able to if that's what they want? Yes, but I want them to be a multi-sport athlete, especially at a school like ours. Yeah, we're thinking football year round, but we're not on it every day.”
The word 'culture' is one that can be heard frequently from Roberson. His traditional approach of faith, family, education and football is no longer welcomed in some parts of the world, but in a small southern community such as Bald Knob, it is still alive and well.
“At the end of the day, it's God, family, and then work or your team,” Roberson said. “I don't show up for the bricks and mortar, I'm all about the kids and them being successful. Not just on the field, but every avenue of their life.”
