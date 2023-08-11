Victories can sometimes come in small doses when you are building a football program from the ground up, and Riverview head coach Steve Williams experienced a couple of them this week when his small roster grew to 25 players. He also met with his new team doctor on Thursday afternoon after a volunteer from out of the blue came in the form of a recent move-in practitioner.

The Raiders stayed with afternoon sessions during Week 2, and are close to a Tuesday scrimmage date at Clinton.

