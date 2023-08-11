Victories can sometimes come in small doses when you are building a football program from the ground up, and Riverview head coach Steve Williams experienced a couple of them this week when his small roster grew to 25 players. He also met with his new team doctor on Thursday afternoon after a volunteer from out of the blue came in the form of a recent move-in practitioner.
The Raiders stayed with afternoon sessions during Week 2, and are close to a Tuesday scrimmage date at Clinton.
“It’s been great – I was talking to someone earlier about the weather this week,” Williams said. “I can’t remember an August where the weather was so nice to practice in. It’s great for the kids. When it’s real hot outside, they’ve only got one thing on their mind, how hot they are. We’ve been getting a lot done. The second week went well. We had a couple of new kids come out who weren’t here the first week. We’re still a small number, we’re up to 25, which is still small for 4A, but we can make a team with 25. Still going with the two-platoon teams, but we’ve got a couple who are maybe going both ways now.
Williams said the new additions are both kids who can be contributors right away. The head Raider is in the process of implementing what he calls the ‘two-platoon system’ of offensive and defensive players who play on one group or another, with few two-way players.
“Any kind of depth you can get, the more the merrier,” Williams said. “It really helped. What we have to stay away from is injuries. There’s some spots where if we have an injury, it’s going to be terrible. We have no backups. But we try to keep them healthy, try to keep them safe. We teach them how to play proper football with their heads out where concussions won’t be a big deal. We’re excited about the team. We can’t be judged on wins and losses this year because we are still building a program. I told someone the other day I’m not rebuilding, because I don’t think it was ever built. We’re just trying to build a tradition, change the culture where football is big here at Riverview. It’s hard to do overnight.”
The numbers don’t lie for Riverview on a roster with six seniors, 10 juniors and nine sophomores. But the signs are already beginning to appear for Williams with a healthy junior-high roster of over 35 players. On top of low varsity numbers, the head Raider also said the group is still behind on some fundamental things that happened not due to any fault on the kids’ part, but simply a result of not having a consistent plan of action from one year to the next until Williams’ arrival last season.
“We need another year in the weight room,” Williams said. “We just started a great weight program. They went through it one year, and they’re a lot stronger, but they are no where near where they need to be, so it’s just going to take some time.”
Williams was unsuccessful in one of his recruiting efforts after convincing a number of Raider basketball players to come out for spring football practice and test the waters. But unfortunately for Williams, there were no takers from the hoops crew.
“I had lunch duties every day, and I would talk to those kids,” Williams said. “They’re all good athletes, and I told them to just come out to spring practice and just try it out. They came out and tried it, and none of them lasted, so I told them no hard feelings, at least you come and tried. I understand, when you’re a senior, you probably don’t want to play football for the first time in your life.”
