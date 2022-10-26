MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn coach Steve Nash wasn't around to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo finish picking the Nets apart.
Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career after arguing that Antetokounmpo should have been called for an offensive foul against Patty Mills while bringing the ball up the court in the third quarter.
Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the rest of the way in a 110-99 victory Wednesday night.
"I was just standing up for our guys," said Nash, who was ejected twice during his 18-season playing career. "I thought Patty took a forearm in the throat from Giannis right in front of the ref. I didn't feel that was fair. I don't think I was overly demonstrative. I was upset I got the technical."
Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. He scored 34 points in the second half.
That performance three nights after he scored 44 points and shot 17 of 21 in a 125-105 rout of the Houston Rockets, marking just the fifth time in NBA history a player had scored at least 44 points while playing less than 28 minutes.
"I've been working a lot over these few years and this summer and just so anxious to prove to myself that I can do what I've been working on, and sometimes I think I play not (to) my strength as much," Antetokounmpo said. "I kind of scratched that, and in the second half, I was just, 'OK, I'm going to be myself and be OK with it' and just tried to drive as much as I can and find my teammates and get in the paint."
The Nets led 70-66 with about 4 ½ minutes remaining in the third quarter when Nash received a technical foul and then yelled his displeasure as assistant coach Jacque Vaughn and forward Royce O'Neale held him back. Nash's heated reaction resulted in a second technical that got him ejected.
Milwaukee outscored the Nets 44-29 the rest of the way.
After shooting just 3 of 10 in the first half, Antetokounmpo went 13 of 15 the rest of the way. He scored 34 points in the second half as the Bucks outscored the Nets 67-44 over the final two periods.
"That's vintage Giannis," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "That's probably about the best — he's had a lot of great performances — tonight that second half, he did everything. He was phenomenal."
Bobby Portis had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, and Jrue Holiday added 15 points.
Kevin Durant scored 33, Kyrie Irving 27 and Royce O'Neale 12 for the Nets.
Irving scored 11 straight Brooklyn points and sank a jumper that tied the game at 83 with 10:09 remaining, but the Nets went scoreless for the next 5½ minutes as Milwaukee built a 10-point lead.
Durant finally ended Brooklyn's drought by making a driving layup with 4:37 remaining, the first time any Net other than Irving had scored since free throw by Day'Ron Sharpe with 3:02 left in the third period.
HAWKS 118, PISTONS 113
DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and Atlanta beat Detroit to open a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena.
The team will meet again Friday night.
John Collins added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and De'Andre Hunter had 17 points to help the Hawks improve to 3-1.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost four in a row after an opening victory. Cade Cunningham added 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but had seven turnovers.
RAPTORS 119, 76ERS 109
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and matched his career high with 13 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and Toronto beat Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 31 points and James Harden had 18 for Philadelphia. The 76ers lost for the fourth time in five games.
The 76ers beat the Raptors in six games to win their first-round playoff series last spring. The teams meet in Toronto again Friday night.
JAZZ 109, ROCKETS 101
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and eight rebounds to help Utah beat Houston.
Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and had six assists for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece.
Kevin Porter, Jr had 24 points and five assists for Houston. Jalen Green added 17 points and seven rebounds and Eric Gordon had 16 points.
CAVALIERS 103, MAGIC 92
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and Cleveland beat Orlando.
Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland. The Cavaliers have won three in a row after dropping their opener at Toronto.
Top overall draft pick Paolo Banchero had 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Orlando, extending his streak of 20-plus point games to begin his career to five. Orlando is the lone team without a victory in the Eastern Conference.
KNICKS 134, HORNETS 131, OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket in overtime, and New York beat Charlotte.
Brunson also had 13 assists and seven rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and Julius Randle had 17 for New York, at 3-1 off to its best start in 10 years.
Gordon Hayward led Charlotte with 21 points. PJ Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels each had 17.
TIMBERWOLVES 134, SPURS 122
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 and Minnesota beat San Antonio.
Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points to help Minnesota bounce back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday night.
Keldon Johnson had 27 points for the Spurs.
BULLS 124, PACERS 109
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter in Chicago's victory over Indiana.
DeMar DeRozan had 17 points to move within seven points of becoming the 50th player in NBA history to reach 20,000.
Buddy Hield led Indiana with 24 points.
