MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton made a couple of huge 3-pointers and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame poor free-throw shooting to snap the Dallas Mavericks' four-game winning streak.
Middleton scored eight points of his 25 points in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the Bucks' 112-109 victory Friday night. Middleton took over after James Johnson's corner 3-pointer with 3:09 left put Dallas ahead 104-103 — the Mavericks' first lead since the opening five minutes.
"He's just a great decision-maker," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He knows to take what the defense gives him. If he's got a shot, he's an incredible shot-maker, but he's an incredible playmaker. ... He's just a great finisher."
Middleton's 3-pointer put the Bucks ahead for good at 106-105 with 2:21 left. Middleton hit another 3-pointer 34 seconds later to make it 109-105. He also hit a pair of free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining to finish with 25 points.
Those free throws were particularly noteworthy on a night when nobody could connect consistently from the foul line.
The Bucks were 12 of 25 on free throws, with Giannis Antetokounmpo going 1 of 10. Dallas was 6 of 13.
"He's just got to keep working through the free-throw line, continue to put the time in, grow his confidence and step up and make them," Budenholzer said.
Antetokounmpo still scored 31 points as the Bucks won their fourth straight. Luka Doncic had 28 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas, which also got 22 points from Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Mavericks entered the night having won 11 of the last 14 regular-season meetings with the Bucks. Dallas also swept two preseason matchups in Milwaukee last month.
Milwaukee went 0-2 against Dallas and 56-15 against the rest of the NBA during the 2019-20 regular season.
Dallas had chances to win this one late as well after trailing by as many as 14 early, but Trey Burke and Kristaps Porzingis missed potential go-ahead 3-point shots in the final 21 seconds.
Doncic appeared to want a timeout to be called once Dallas got the offensive rebound off Burke's miss. The Mavs instead worked the ball to Porzingis, who missed with 10.4 seconds left.
"It's very difficult to call a timeout and go against a Milwaukee set defense out of the timeout," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said.
Carlisle added that he thought the Mavericks got two good shots.
"It's Coach's decision," Doncic said. "If we would have made the shot, everything would have been good."
Jrue Holiday scored 16 points, and Lopez had 11 for the Bucks, with Bobby Portis adding eight points and 13 rebounds. Dallas got 15 points from Porzingis, 13 each from Burke and Johnson, as well as 11 from William Cauley-Stein.
CELTICS 124, MAGIC 97
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 21 points and eight assists, Semi Ojeleye added 18 points and Boston rolled past Orlando in the Celtics' return following a virus-related week-long hiatus.
Jeff Teague had 17 points, and rookie Payton Pritchard added 16 points to help Boston post its fifth straight victory.
Boston returned after having three games postponed due to players testing positive for the coronavirus and others being ruled out because contact tracing showed that they could have been exposed to it.
Aaron Gordon had 17 points for Orlando. The Magic have lost four straight.
THUNDER 127, BULLS 125, OT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 33 points to help Oklahoma City beat Chicago and former Thunder coach Billy Donovan in overtime.
Oklahoma City rallied from 22 points down in the second half. Zach LaVine, who led the Bulls with 35 points, could have won it in overtime but he missed a deep, off-balance 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Lu Dort scored 21 points for the Thunder. They won for the first time at home this season.
Coby White had 22 points for the Bulls. They've lost four straight.
CAVALIERS 106, KNICKS 103
CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond tied his career high with 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds, and Cedi Osman scored 25 points in Cleveland's victory over New York.
Drummond had the Cavaliers' first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Seattle on Jan. 20, 2004. He also had three assists, two blocks and two steals to help Cleveland snap a three-game losing streak.
Julius Randle had 28 points and six assists, rookie Immanuel Quigley scored a season-high 23 points and R.J. Barrett had 20 points for New York. The Knicks have lost five in a row.
JAZZ 116, HAWKS 92
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and Utah used a 21-0 second-half run to power past Atlanta.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points, Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored all 16 of his points in the second half to boost the Jazz to their fourth straight victory.
Cam Reddish scored 20 points for Atlanta, and Clint Capela had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Trae Young was held to four points on 1-for-11 shooting with seven assists as the Hawks dropped their fifth game in the last six.
