MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and the Milwaukee Bucks opened the biggest halftime lead in franchise history on their way to a 123-92 blowout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
The Bucks' 77-36 lead at the break also was Orlando's biggest halftime deficit ever.
Before Monday, Milwaukee's largest halftime lead was a 78-40 advantage over Detroit on Dec. 26, 1978. The Bucks won that game 143-84.
Milwaukee won its fourth straight and still hasn't lost a game this season in which its top three players – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Holiday – were all in the lineup.
"Obviously we're missing Brook (Lopez) and Donte (DiVincenzo), but still, having most of our guys here is just giving us confidence just to go out there and just play and play our game and play our brand of basketball," Bucks forward Bobby Portis said. "I think our team is getting better just game by game."
The Bucks eventually built the margin to 51, becoming the first team to lead a game by at least 50 points this season. The biggest lead this season entering Monday was 45, by Minnesota in a 138-95 victory over Memphis on Saturday.
Milwaukee beat Orlando for the second time in three nights. The Bucks won 117-108 on Saturday.
"It's good to play a team again and have that look and feel," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Our guys played well tonight, executed on both ends, including coming out in the third quarter. A lot of good stuff tonight for us."
Orlando played both games without leading scorer Cole Anthony, who has a sprained right ankle. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley wasn't definitive on when Anthony might return.
"No timetable as of right now," Mosley said before the game. "We're just going to keep seeing how he progresses as he goes through rehab."
Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton scored 17 and shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Antetokounmpo had 12 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in only 24 minutes.
Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora each added 14 points for the Bucks. Portis had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Middleton scored 12 points.
Moritz Wagner led Orlando with 18 points. The Magic also got 14 from R.J. Hampton, 13 each from Robin Lopez and Mychal Mulder and 12 from Chuma Okeke.
"Give the Bucks all the credit for the way they played," Mosley said. "They are the world champions for a reason. They turned the pressure up. This is a great measuring stick to help us understand the things that we need to do to continue to grow, to continue to get better and to continue to develop."
SUNS 115, SPURS 111
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had 23 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Phoenix won its 13th straight, rolling past San Antonio.
Cameron Payne added 20 points off the bench for Phoenix, which had six players finish in double figures. Phoenix finished with 25 assists and went 45 for 87 (51.1%) from the field.
San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his seventh career triple-double. But the Spurs have now lost five straight and eight of 10 for their second-worst start in franchise history.
CELTICS 108, ROCKETS 90
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown had 19 in his return from missing eight games with an injury and Boston coasted by Houston, sending the Rockets to their 15th straight loss.
Dennis Schroder added 18 points for Boston, which has won three straight and eight of 11. Al Horford had 11 points and 11 rebounds. It was Tatum's fourth straight game with 30 or more points.
Armoni Brooks had 17 points for Houston (1-16). No starter reached double-digit scoring. The Rockets' only win came at home against Oklahoma City in their second game.
Starting center Robert Williams III also returned for Boston after being out the last three games with a sore left knee. He had 15 rebounds and two points.
PACERS 109, BULLS 77
CHICAGO (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and Indiana routed Chicago.
Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana's second straight win.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, while Zach LaVine scored 17 — just the second time this season he was held to fewer than 20 points.
It was a one-sided affair for much of the night, with Indiana stretching its lead to as many as 35 points in the fourth. Chicago had a few offensive spurts, but ended up with 36.5% shooting for the game. The Bulls played their reserves for the entire final frame.
NETS 117, CAVALIERS 112
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Durant returned to Brooklyn's lineup and scored 27 points, James Harden added 14 points and a season-high 14 assists, and the Nets beat Cleveland.
LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Nets, who won for the sixth time in seven games.
Darius Garland scored 24 and Jared Allen had 20 points and 15 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen added 22 points in his first game since Nov. 1 for the still short-handed Cavs, who had chances down the stretch but missed some shots and made critical mistakes.
Cleveland has lost four straight.
HORNETS 109, WIZARDS 103
WASHINGTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 32 points and hit his eighth 3-pointer of the game with 12.9 seconds left as Charlotte beat Washington.
LaMelo Ball had 28 points and 13 rebounds to help Charlotte to its second win over Washington in the last week.
Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points and had a season-high 18 rebounds for the Wizards, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, Bradley Beal scored 18 and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
HAWKS 113, THUNDER 101
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, Clint Capela finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Atlanta closed a perfect five-game homestand with a win over Oklahoma City.
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, a 19-year old guard from Australia, had with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Luguentz Dort added 15 points. Oklahoma City was without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed his first game of the season with a sprained right ankle.
One game after making 51.6% of their shots from the field Saturday against the Hornets, the Hawks shot 54.2% Monday night in the first half and 48.3% overall.
TIMBERWOLVES 110, PELICANS 96
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Minnesota extended its winning streak to four with a victory New Orleans.
Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Jarred Vanderbilt, who came in averaging five points per game, matched his season high with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Timberwolves dominated the hustle categories, too, converting 23 New Orleans turnovers into 28 points and 21 offensive rebounds into 26 second-chance points.
Willie Hernangomez had 19 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14. But the Pelicans did not get their usual production from Brandon Ingram, who shot 2 of 13, including 1 of 7 from deep, and finished with nine points and six turnovers.
