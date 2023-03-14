Bucks Suns Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives between Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, guard Terrence Ross (8), forward T.J. Warren (21) and center Bismack Biyombo, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

PHOENIX (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points, Brook Lopez added 21 and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks clinched a playoff spot by beating the Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Tuesday night to become the first team to 50 wins this season.

The Bucks pulled away late for their 21st win in 23 games and are the first team to secure a postseason berth. The Suns have dropped three straight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.