MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 and the Memphis Grizzlies shot better than 50% to dominate the Philadelphia 76ers for a 126-91 victory Monday night.
De'Anthony Melton finished with 15 points and Tyus Jones scored 13 for Memphis, making all but one of his seven shots. The Grizzlies have won eight of their last nine, which is a change from early in the season, where a good win could be followed by a blowout loss.
"I think our guys just understood: 'Gosh, we can play so much better,'" Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "Sometimes it takes you a minute to get the chemistry and remember all the standards that we talk about. It just doesn't happen when you wake up Day One."
Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 23 points, and Charles Bassey added 13 and 10 rebounds. Shake Milton and Tobias Harris ended up with 12 points each.
Philadelphia played without center Joel Embiid, who was a late scratch with right rib soreness, and Seth Curry/ Both were declared out shortly before gametime and it made a big difference, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said.
"Obviously, it hurt us," Harris added. "That's a big scoring punch. With Joel, he's been where our offensive game really flows through. For us, it was just a tough adjustment."
For the Grizzlies, it was another step in a streak that has now resulted in a 8-1 record since leading scorer Ja Morant suffered a left knee injury against Atlanta on Nov. 26.
Memphis has relied on an array of scorers to pick up Morant's missing 24.1 points a game, and against the Sixers, its reserves had 57 points.
"We just come in and play hard, play together, move the ball really well," said John Konchar, who finished with 11 points, hitting all four of his shots, including three from beyond the arc. "We had 29 assists tonight. Everybody moves the ball really well and gets open shots."
Part of Philadelphia's problems were from 3-point range, where it went 4 for 22. The Sixers' 15 turnovers led to 18 Memphis points.
Memphis led by 12 points at the half and stretched the advantage to 82-60 with a 14-4 run to open the third quarter. That was only the start: Memphis was up 101-75 entering the fourth, in part because of Jackson's 13 third-quarter points, and because the Sixers turned the ball over six times in the quarter.
By that point, Rivers let his reserves close out the game. Memphis' lead got up to as many as 36 in the fourth.
"We couldn't get stops all night," Rivers said. "It was just the theme all night. I think they had (101 points) going into the fourth quarter. You're not supposed to win any games like that."
WARRIORS 102, PACERS 100
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry finished one 3-pointer shy of the NBA career record on Monday night, making five 3-pointers and scoring 26 points to help Golden State rally late for a win over Indiana.
Curry is closing in on Ray Allen's record of 2,973. The chase resumes Tuesday night on one of the NBA's grandest stages — Madison Square Garden — against the New York Knicks.
Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and eight assists, but it wasn't enough to protect a lead down the stretch.
While Curry finished 5 of 15 from beyond the arc, his final 3 got the Warriors within 100-98 and he tied the score when he drove for a layup with 48.5 seconds left. Kevin Looney's putback with 13.8 seconds left broke the tie and Indiana then turned it over.
Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins each scored 15 points, and Looney added 14 for the Warriors.
RAPTORS 124, KINGS 101
TORONTO (AP) — Chris Boucher matched his season high with 17 points, Yuta Watanabe had a season-best 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Toronto used a 70-point first half to rout Sacramento.
Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes each scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet had 12 and Gary Trent Jr. added 10 as Toronto made a season-best 53 field goals.
Malachi Flynn scored 14 points, Svi Mykhailiuk had 11 and Justin Champagnie finished with 10 for the Raptors, who wrapped up a 4-3 homestand — their longest of the season.
De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points, Buddy Hield added 14 and Marvin Bagley III had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who went 0-3 on an Eastern Conference trip that also included losses at Charlotte and Cleveland.
CAVALIERS 105, HEAT 94
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love made five 3-pointers and scored all 23 of his points in the second half, leading Cleveland to its fourth straight win.
Love made 6 of 10 field goals, 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and hit all six of his free throws in his highest scoring game of the season. He also added nine rebounds.
Isaac Okoro had 18 points, Jarrett Allen didn't miss a shot in scoring 17 points with eight rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and five assists for Cleveland.
P.J. Tucker had a season-high 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Kyle Lowry scored 22 points for the Heat. Miami had its two-game winning streak snapped in the opener of a four-game trip.
CELTICS 117, BUCKS 103
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and Boston beat Milwaukee.
Jaylen Brown returned to the lineup after missing five games with a tight right hamstring and scored 19 points in 30 minutes for Boston. Grant Williams had 17 points, and Robert Williams III and Al Horford each scored 10.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Milwaukee, one day after posting his 26th career triple-double in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Jrue Holiday also had 20 points for the Bucks, who lost for just the third time in 15 games. Khris Middleton exited with a hyperextended left knee late in the third quarter.
ROCKETS 132, HAWKS 126
ATLANTA (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 32 points, D.J. Augustin added 22 and Houston rallied from 19 points down and handed Atlanta its fifth straight home loss.
Houston won on the road for only the second time this season, overcoming a 41-point performance from Trae Young. The Rockets are 2-12 away from home.
Seven players scored in double figures for the Rockets, who have won eight of 10 since a 15-game losing streak.
The Hawks scored a season-high 69 points in the first half, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Rockets.
Young, who also had nine assists, was essentially a one-man team. He hit 14 of 22 shots, including five 3-pointers. John Collins scored 14 points and no one else had more than 12. Clint Capela did have 16 rebounds, but the Hawks were outrebounded 56-47.
MAVERICKS 120, HORNETS 96
DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Dallas hit a season-high 19 3-pointers as the Mavericks routed the Charlotte to sweep a back-to-back without All-Star guard Luka Doncic.
Porzingis led the Mavericks (14-13) to a 70-43 halftime lead, securing his sixth double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds before the break. The 7-foot-3 Latvian played only eight minutes in the second half to finish with 25.
Trey Burke scored a season-high 22 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 off the bench for Dallas.
The Hornets, who opened a six-game road trip, their longest of the season, were led by Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. with 20 points each.
