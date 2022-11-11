White County Central Sr. girls varsity vs. Midland (Tuesday):
WCC 65
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 5:33 pm
Midland 51
For WCC: Taylor Moffett with 20 points and Gabby Hancock with 15 points. McKenzie Massey; 10 points and Jasmyn Acosta with 9 points.
Harding Bisons women vs. Arkansas Tech in opening round of GAC tournament (Thursday):
Harding 3
Tech 1
(17-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20)
Harding had 45 kills, 20 attack errors and hit .181 in the match. The GAC Player of the Year, Kelli McKinnon, led the match with 15 kills and hit .367. Along with Logan Smith’s 12 kills she also had 11 digs. Grecia Soriano led the defense with 12 digs. She also had three aces. For the second straight match, Libby Hinton has had five aces which ties her career high. Harding had 11 aces in the match which was the ninth time this season the Lady Bisons have had more than 10 aces.
Beebe Sr. boys varsity basketball vs. Batesville (Thursday):
Beebe 54
Batesville 37
Zack Brewer led the Badgers with 16 points, Adam Chapman added 8 points while Landyn Gordon and Noah Rodgers each had 7.
