Bridges, Hornets battle back to beat Cavs 108-102
By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges is taking his game to a new level this season.
And Hornets coach James Borrego doesn't believe Charlotte's high-flying 6-foot-7 forward has come close to reaching his full potential yet.
"He's big and powerful and athletic," Borrego said. "There is another level to Miles. I don't think any of us saw the level he would get to this year. If you look at his size and skillset, there is still another level."
Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Hornets erased a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-102 on Friday night to secure a much-needed win. P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier also each had 25 points and Devonte Graham added 10 assists for the Hornets, who won for only the second time in eight games.
Bridges is averaging 18 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 13 starts this season, while shooting 52.4% overall from the field and 44% from 3-point range.
Bridges has become known for his powerful highlight reel dunks, but he's proving he can shoot from long range, too. He was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc against the Cavs, including a big 3 to give the Hornets a 10-point lead late in the game.
"The more confidence I play with, you will see more of the work I have put in," Bridges said. "My coach has confidence in me and I have confidence in myself too."
Collin Sexton had 28 points and Darius Garland scored 27 for the Cavaliers, who continue to struggle and have now lost six of their last eight.
"We were a little stagnant in the second half and played into their switches" on defense, Sexton said.
Charlotte (29-30) entered the night in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and looking to make up ground with 10 of its final 14 games at home.
So far, so good.
The score was tied at 78 entering the fourth quarter when the Hornets went on a 10-1 run behind driving three-point plays from Rozier and Brad Wanamaker to take a 93-85 with less than five minutes to play. Bridges helped put the Cavs (21-38) away in the game's closing minutes, scoring seven straight points during one stretch including a backbreaking 3 from the right corner to give the Hornets their largest lead at 95-85 with 1:31 left.
"Offensively, we got bogged down a little bit," Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.
TIP INS
Cavaliers: Bickerstaff was back on the bench after missing Wednesday night's game because of personal reasons. ... Taurean Prince, who scored 25 points and had four 3s in the fourth quarter of a 103-90 win over the Hornets on April 14, did not play because of left knee soreness.
Hornets: Charlotte forced 17 turnovers, while turning it over a season-low five times.. ... Center Cody Zeller (coach's decision) did not play despite the Hornets being at a significant height disadvantage. Borrego went with Bismack Biyombo instead because of his defense.
NETS 109, CELTICS 104
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving just missed a triple-double despite an awful shooting night, Joe Harris scored 20 points and Brooklyn regained first place in the Eastern Conference.
Irving had torched his former team for 77 points in 67 minutes in a pair of victories this season, but this time shot just 4 for 19, missing all six of his 3-pointers.
But he scored 15 points, including the finishing free throws with 1.6 seconds left, and added 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals as the Nets finished a season sweep of Boston, just the third in their franchise history.
Jayson Tatum had 38 points and 10 rebounds but was doing it mostly alone in the first half, when he had 25 of the Celtics' 51 points.
Payton Pritchard (22 points) and Marcus Smart (19) got it going after halftime and each added points, but the Celtics couldn't overcome 19 turnovers that gave Brooklyn a whopping 32-0 advantage in fast-break points.
Both teams were without two of their three best players. Kevin Durant missed a third straight game with a bruised left thigh, remaining sidelined along with James Harden (right hamstring).
Jaylen Brown missed his second straight game with left shoulder bursitis, while Kemba Walker rested his left knee on the second night of Boston's back-to-back after beating Phoenix on Thursday.
CLIPPERS 109, ROCKETS 104
HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George had 33 points and 14 rebounds and Los Angeles shook off an 11-point third quarter to beat Houston for its fourth straight victory.
The Clippers were 5 of 22 from the field and 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the third to fall behind 80-76. Reggie Jackson hit three straight 3s early in the fourth as part of an 11-2 run that helped Los Angeles regain the lead. Jackson finished with 19 points.
John Wall had 27 points and 13 assists for Houston. Christian Wood had 24 points and 19 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk 23 points and 10 rebounds.
The Rockets have lost eight of their last nine and 13 of their last 15. Houston is 4-34 since Feb. 4.
WIZARDS 129, THUNDER 109
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had another triple-double in his return to Oklahoma City, and Washington won its seventh straight.
Westbrook had 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists — his fourth straight triple-double and his 14th in 16 games. Westbrook has 174 triple-doubles in his career and is closing in on Oscar Robertson's career record of 181. He has 28 triple-doubles this season.
Bradley Beal added 33 points for the Wizards.
Darius Bazley and Theo Maledon each scored 20 points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost 13th straight.
HAWKS 118, HEAT 108
ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 21 points, John Collins added 20 and injury-depleted Atlanta surprised Miami.
Atlanta played without its two best players, leading scorer Trae Young and NBA rebounding leader Clint Capela.
The Hawks, who began the game No. 5 in the Eastern Conference, improved to 33-27 after winning for the 10th time in their last 12 games against the Eastern Conference and 10th time in the last 13 overall.
Kendrick Nunn had 21 points for the Heat.
