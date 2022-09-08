MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even Freddy Peralta's unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants' lineup.
The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday.
Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game. Peralta lasted just two innings in the second game before departing with shoulder fatigue, but Milwaukee's bullpen led the way to a 4-2 triumph.
"Just pleased with the pitching as a whole," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "They pitched great. Everybody chipped in."
Peralta departed after walking Tommy La Stella to lead off the third inning of the second game. The Brewers led 3-0 at the time.
Counsell said afterward Peralta likely would go on the injured list. Peralta already missed over two months earlier this season with a lat strain.
Both Counsell and Peralta expressed confidence the 2021 All-Star would return later this season.
"I already talked to the trainers and they said there's nothing really bad," Peralta said. "There's just a little fatigue."
The Brewers hung on in the second game because Peter Strzelecki (2-1), Hoby Milner, Brad Boxberger, Matt Bush and Taylor Rogers combined to allow just four hits and two runs in seven innings of relief.
Rogers struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 31st save in 39 opportunities. Devin Williams got his 11th save in 12 opportunities in the first game.
"That was a total team effort out there," Rogers said. "Each guy went in there and did their best. That's a pretty good confidence builder for the pen."
The Brewers are at home for 20 of their last 26 games, a stretch that started with this doubleheader. They're 2 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and three back of the San Diego Padres in the race for the NL's last two wild-card spots.
"Having all these home games at the end is definitely going to help us with this playoff push, but it takes some good baseball for us to get in there," Burnes said.
Burnes entered this doubleheader having allowed 17 earned runs in 21 innings over his last four starts. But he dominated the Giants and showcased the form that enabled him to win the NL Cy Young Award last season.
He struck out 10 or more batters for the ninth time this season to tie the Brewers' single-season record set by Ben Sheets in 2004. Burnes (10-6) also holds the franchise record for double-digit strikeout games with 21.
The 14 strikeouts were one off Burnes' career high. He had 15 in a 10-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11, 2021.
"Nothing new," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "That's Corbin Burnes. That was as good as we've seen him. His stuff was carrying through the zone. He was hitting the top of the zone. His cutter was working well. The ball was moving all over the place. It's tough to name five better starters in baseball."
Burnes outdueled Jakob Junis (4-5), who struck out four and allowed three hits, two runs and two walks in six innings. Junis entered in the second inning, relieving opener Scott Alexander.
The Giants opened the scoring in the third inning on Mike Yastrzemski's run-scoring double. Milwaukee's Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth.
Milwaukee took the lead for good in the second game by scoring three runs in the first inning off Alex Young (0-1). Only one of the runs was earned.
Joc Pederson homered for the Giants in the second game.
TWINS 4, YANKEES 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Correa responded to booing Yankees fans with a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Minnesota beat New York to avoid a four-game sweep.
Correa's two-out drive off former Fordham pitcher Greg Weissert followed an unsuccessful video review called by the Yankees after what New York thought should have been the third out.
The Yankees maintained Wandy Peralta (2-4) got to first in time on the flip from first baseman Marwin Gonzalez on Jake Cave's grounder, but replays showed Peralta trapped the ball with his glove against his body.
One out later, Correa connected on a 1-2 slider for his 18th homer, his second in two days. It gave Minnesota a 4-2 lead and he pounded his chest in the direction of his dugout while rounding third base.
Griffin Jax (6-3) pitched a hitless inning. Minnesota held on to stop a 10-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium dating to May 2019.
NATIONALS 11, CARDINALS 6
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record of 324 starts by a battery in the loss to Washington.
The 41-year-old Wainwright and 40-year-old Molina matched the mark set by Detroit's Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-75.
Molina hit a two-run homer into the third deck in left field in the third and a solo shot in the fourth. Wainright allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. They are on track to break the mark at home against Milwaukee on Sept. 14.
Alex Call had four hits and five RBIs for Washington, hitting a three-run homer off James Naile in the ninth. Mason Thompson (1-0) was the winner. Andre Pallante (6-5) took the loss.
MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — First baseman Rhys Hoskins' two-base error allowed Miami to tie it in the ninth and Brian Anderson's followed with an RBI single that sent the Marlins past Philadelphia to a snap a nine-game losing streak.
Philadelphia led 5-4 when Garrett Cooper led off the ninth with a double off David Robertson (4-3).
Joey Wendle, who homered earlier, slapped a pitch down the line that Hoskins failed to snag, and the ball rolled into right field as pinch-runner Bryan De La Cruz scored. Avisaíl García walked, and Anderson hit a go-ahead single to right.
Dylan Floro (1-2) was the winner.
REDS 4, CUBS 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning to lift Cincinnati past Chicago.
Diaz (6-2) got five outs for the victory. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save. Mark Leiter Jr. (2-7) was the loser.
