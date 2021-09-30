ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have done it all before — many, many times before — but this one felt a bit different.
More satisfying, for sure.
After all, the Braves floundered under .500 much of the season. They endured devastating injuries and grim legal issues. They had to essentially rebuild their outfield at the trade deadline.
And yet there they were Thursday night, swigging champagne, puffing on cigars and celebrating an NL East championship.
Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered to power the offense, and the Braves clinched their fourth straight division title by completing a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 victory.
"We were just trying to hang in there and pull this thing off," manager Brian Snitker said. "It's unbelievable what these guys accomplished with everything we went through."
The Braves didn't climb above .500 until Aug. 6, yet they went on to capture their 21st division title — more than any other team — since moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966.
They'll face their former city in the playoffs when they open the best-of-five Division Series at the NL Central champion Brewers on Oct. 8.
"It's a great feeling," first baseman Freddie Freeman said. "We had a lot of ups and down, so many things that could have derailed us."
Atlanta's very first hitter got things rolling in the division-clinching triumph. Soler hit the first leadoff homer of his career, going deep for the 26th time this season on a 3-2 pitch from Kyle Gibson (4-6).
Riley, bolstering his improbable MVP candidacy, added to the lead with his 33rd homer in the fourth. He drove in another run with a broken-bat single in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-0.
Ozzie Albies, who also figures to be part of the MVP race, threw his support to Riley.
"He's been carrying this team," Albies said. "He did a great, great job. He had a great season."
It was more than enough run support for Anderson (9-5), who appears to be rounding into the sort of form he showed during the 2020 postseason as a rookie.
Anderson pitched six innings of one-hit ball before yielding a two-run homer to Andrew McCutchen in the seventh. A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and Will Smith worked the final three innings, with Smith breezing through the ninths to earn his 37th save.
In a way, the finish was a bit out of character considering all the obstacles that were thrown Atlanta's way.
Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was lost to a season-ending knee injury, while former ace Mike Soroka didn't make an expected comeback after tearing his Achilles tendon for the second time.
In addition, slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna — the pot-stirring leader of the Braves' run to Game 7 of last year's NL Championship Series — was arrested after an altercation with his wife in late May and didn't return to the team.
General manger Alex Anthopoulos pulled off a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, assembling an entirely new outfield that included Soler, Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario.
The Braves spent 126 days without a winning record — the most by a division champ since the 1989 Toronto Blue Jays and fourth-most since the divisional era began in 1969, according to Elias Sports.
The Braves finally got hot to take control in one of the majors' weakest divisions. They gained sole possession of the NL East lead for the first time Aug. 15 while in the midst of a perfect 9-0 road trip and never relinquished the top spot.
Philadelphia made a late surge, getting within 1 1/2 games of the lead last weekend.
But Atlanta snuffed out the Phillies' hopes with a stifling run of starting pitching by Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Anderson. In the series, they combined to allow just 10 hits and three earned runs over 20 innings.
"It's a really empty feeling," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "It stinks. It hurts."
When Smith struck out Ronald Torreyes for the final out, it was time for another Atlanta celebration before a near-sellout crowd of 38,235.
The Phillies, meanwhile, have now gone a full decade without a postseason appearance. They haven't been back since capturing the last of five straight NL East titles in 2011.
"We've got to get better," Girardi said. "That's the bottom line. We need to break this."
ASTROS 3, RAYS 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th homer and Houston beat Tampa Bay to clinch the AL West.
It's the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They're in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record.
Manager Dusty Baker's Astros will open the AL Division Series on Oct. 7 against the Chicago White Sox.
Yuli Gurriel singled to start Houston's fourth and Kyle Tucker walked. Correa followed with his towering shot that smashed off the wall in left field to put the Astros up 3-0 against Ryan Yarbrough (9-7).
Lance McCullers (13-5) didn't allow a hit until Ji-Man Choi singled to start the sixth. There were two outs in the inning when Brandon Lowe homered on a ball to right field that sailed just inside the foul pole to cut the lead to 3-2.
ORIOLES 6, RED SOX 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Boston was dealt another blow in its postseason push, with Ryan Mountcastle hitting a three-run homer in the third inning of Baltimore's win.
The Red Sox fell into a tie with Seattle for the American League's second wild card.
Boston's Nick Pivetta (9-8) struck out the side in the first, but he ultimately allowed three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight with two walks.
Alexander Wells (2-3) allowed a run and three hits in six innings after entering the game with a 7.61 ERA.
YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge hit two of New York's five home runs and the Yankees extended their AL wild-card lead by beating Toronto.
Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo also connected off Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray (13-7), and Brett Gardner added a solo homer as New York (91-68) slimmed its magic number to clinch a postseason spot to two. The Yankees moved two games ahead of Boston and idle Seattle. Toronto trails New York by three games.
Michael King (2-4) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win in relief of Corey Kluber.
New York's first five hits were homers.
RANGERS 7, ANGELS 6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia set a Texas rookie record for home runs and RBIs in a series-clinching win over Los Angeles.
Brock Holt put Texas ahead for the first time with a two-run double in the eighth inning off Jimmy Herget (2-3).
Spencer Patton (2-2), the fourth Texas pitcher, threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Joe Barlow worked a 1-2-3 ninth against the heart of the Angels lineup for his 11th save.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 5 with a double and his AL-leading eighth triple.
CUBS 9, PIRATES 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Steele breezed through seven innings and Chicago handed Pittsburgh its 100th loss of the season.
Steele (4-4) struck out seven and gave up four hits on 76 pitches.
Sergio Alcántara drove in three runs, two coming on a homer to right off Miguel Yajure (0-2) that gave Chicago a 3-0 lead in the six-run second.
TIGERS 10, TWINS 7
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs and Detroit beat Minnesota in a slugfest with seven homers.
Dustin Garneau's sacrifice fly and Willi Castro's RBI single capped an eighth-inning comeback for Detroit, which snapped a four-game skid and avoided the series sweep.
Alex Lange (1-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief. Michael Fulmer earned his 13th save.
Minnesota reliever Ralph Garza Jr. (1-4) walked the first two batters in the eighth inning and gave up an RBI double to Harold Castro. Garza left without retiring a batter.
INDIANS 6, ROYALS 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched three effective innings, Bradley Zimmer drove in three runs and Cleveland beat Kansas City to avoid a three-game sweep.
Royals star Salvador Perez, who left Wednesday's game after spraining his right ankle, started and hit a double. He leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs.
Bieber allowed one run on four hits, with one strikeout. Logan Allen (2-7) pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
Angel Zerpa (0-1), making his major league debut, allowed two unearned runs and three hits in five innings.
