ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider struggled to understand why his Braves teammates started talking to him about John Smoltz when he completed the eighth inning against Colorado.
The rookie had no idea he broke an Atlanta record held by the Hall of Famer.
Strider struck out 16 batters — the most by any Braves pitcher since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966 — while allowing two hits in eight innings to lead the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.
Strider fanned his last two batters with two runners on base in the eighth — with his fastball still hitting 98 mph — to complete his masterful 106-pitch outing.
"I lost track after five (innings)," said Strider of his strikeout count. Teammate Kyle Wright filled in the rookie about the record.
"I came out of the game and Kyle was telling me something about John Smoltz or whatever. It didn't make any sense," Strider said.
Finally, Strider was made to understand.
"It's pretty wild, the guys who've thrown in this organization, it's a long, incredible list," Strider said. "I'm just grateful to be here and having success."
Austin Riley and rookie Michael Harris II hit solo home runs for Atlanta.
Strider threw only 42 pitches threw his first four innings, setting a pace that allowed him to log his longest career start. He did not walk a batter.
Smoltz struck out 15 in a game twice — against Montreal on May 24, 1992 and against the New York Mets on April 10, 2005. Hall of Famer Warren Spahn holds the overall Braves record with 18 strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs on June 14, 1952, when the team played in Boston.
Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 31st save in 36 chances.
The Braves won two of three against Colorado and remained three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Strider (9-4) was dominant in extending the Rockies' road woes. Colorado fell to 20-44 away from Coors Field, a .313 winning percentage that ranks last in the majors. The right-hander struck out the side in the second and seventh innings.
Strider lasted only four innings and had five walks in the Braves' 6-2 win at Colorado on June 4. This time, the rookie had far better control.
"It's plus velocity and I felt like one thing he was able to do better tonight was throw his slider more effectively," Colorado's Charlie Blackmon said. "I think that's kind of what made him better tonight. It looked like he settled in and had a very good feel for that slider."
Strider's previous high was 13 strikeouts in a 13-1 win over Philadelphia on Aug. 2.
Strider retired Colorado's first 12 hitters before C.J. Cron lofted a soft single into right field to lead off the fifth. He didn't allow another hit until Michael Toglia's single to right with one out in the eighth.
Elias Díaz then reached when first baseman Matt Olson was charged with an error after missing shortstop Dansby Swanson's throw, leaving runners on first and third. Swanson struck out Elehuris Montero and then fanned Sean Bouchard — both of whom whiffed on sliders — to polish off his gem.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider inspired comparisons to former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel, now with the Dodgers, in spring training.
"Now he looks more like Tom Seaver," Snitker said.
METS 5, DODGERS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Edwin Díaz struck out Gavin Lux on a 102.8 mph fastball to escape a jam in the eighth inning, and New York beat major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers.
Francisco Lindor hit a tying double in the sixth against Chris Martin (4-1) and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Darin Ruf after the Mets were held to one hit in five innings by Clayton Kershaw, who made his first start since Aug. 4.
NL East-leading New York took two of three from Los Angeles, its first series win against the Dodgers since Sept. 3-5, 2011. LA lost consecutive games for the first time since July 25-26.
Chris Bassitt (12-7) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings for his fifth straight victory, matching his win total from last season with Oakland. He departed after the Mets took a 3-2 lead in the sixth.
New York led 5-2 when Díaz opened the eighth by walking Freddie Freeman and plunking Will Smith. Freeman scored on Justin Turner's sacrifice fly. Díaz then escaped by whiffing Lux on the hardest pitch of his career.
Adam Ottavino followed with a perfect ninth for his third save.
ORIOLES 3, GUARDIANS 0
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Kyle Bradish held Cleveland to two harmless singles in seven innings and Cedric Mullins homered on Shane Bieber's first pitch, leading Baltimore past Cleveland.
Bradish (3-5) had his second straight dominant performance. He hasn't allowed a run in 15 straight innings after going more than three months without a win.
Cionel Pérez worked a perfect eighth and rookie Félix Bautista finished off the two-hitter for his 11th save.
The Orioles took two of three in this series between playoff hopefuls. Cleveland's lead in the AL Central shrunk to one game over idle Minnesota.
Bieber (8-8) struck out 11 in seven solid innings but allowed homers to Mullins, Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle.
NATIONALS 7, ATHLETICS 5, 10 INNINGS
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a game-winning three-run homer in the 10th inning to cap his first four-hit game Washington rallied past Oakland.
Meneses, a 30-year-old rookie, homered to right-center off Oakland rookie Norge Ruiz (0-1), raising his average to .354.
Trailing 5-3 heading into the bottom of the 10th, the Nationals closed within 5-4 on Keibert Ruiz's run-scoring single with one out. Lane Thomas walked with two outs, setting the stage for Meneses.
Shea Langeliers homered and drove in three runs for the A's. He put Oakland ahead in the 10th with a two-out, two-run double off Hunter Harvey (1-0).
RED SOX 9, RANGERS 8
BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning to complete Boston's rally past Texas.
The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández followed with an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left.
Jeurys Familia (2-1) worked a scoreless ninth for a Boston staff that was constantly in trouble. The Rangers stranded 12 runners as they dropped their fifth straight.
MARINERS 7, TIGERS 0
DETROIT (AP) — Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Detroit.
Logan Gilbert (11-5), who had gone winless in his previous nine starts, held Detroit to two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings. Three Mariners relievers completed the four-hitter.
Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) surrendered six runs — five earned — and six hits in four innings.
WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and Chicago beat Kansas City.
Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus added two hits and an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide.
Johnny Cueto (7-6) allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Five Chicago relievers combined to throw two-hit ball the rest of the way.
Daniel Mengden (0-1) yielded three runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings in his fifth appearance and first start for the Royals this season.
