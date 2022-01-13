NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-89 on Thursday night.
"B.I. is playing at an extremely high level; he can pick and choose his spots," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "The beauty in what he's doing is that he's trusting in his teammates, and when you do that, the sky's the limit of what you can do offensively.
"That's want we want from all of our guys — keep trusting each other," Green added, complimenting his team's 23 assists. "It's hard to guard when everybody's involved."
Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. They never trailed and led by 28 points en route to their third victory in four games.
Terance Mann scored 15 points and Marcus Morris had 12 for the Clippers. They overcame a 25-point deficit at home against Denver on Tuesday night, but could not come close to pulling off a similar comeback in New Orleans.
"We are just trying to figure it out," Mann said, referring to the absence of star forward Paul George, who has a right elbow injury and missed his 11th straight game. "They got out to an early lead that kind of put us in a hole. Once a team is feeling confident like that, it's kind of hard to come back from that."
Rookie Herb Jones scored 14 points and had three steals for the Pelicans, who parlayed 15 Clippers turnovers into 23 points. New Orleans, meanwhile, committed just six turnovers, well below its average of 14.9 coming in.
"We came out super aggressive defensively," Jones said. "Hopefully, we can stay consistent and keep getting wins."
Devonte' Graham scored 13 points, hitting four of the Pelicans' 14 3s
New Orleans led throughout the first half and by as many as 23 points when Jaxson Hayes threw down an alley-oop feed from Ingram to make it 49-26 in the second quarter.
Clippers coach Tyron Lue said his starters "looked slow."
"They looked pretty old tonight, and we just did not have a lot of pop," Lue said. "We did not make our shots and the game kind of got away from us."
Looking active defensively and boxing out for rebounds, the Pelicans put together a stifling defensive effort in the opening half as well, holding the Clippers to 26.2% (11 of 42) shooting. Los Angeles also was a dismal 2 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half.
In the last two minutes of the second quarter, Valanciunas dunked to give him a first-half double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ingram followed soon after with a turnaround in the lane to put the Pelicans up 53-32.
Morris' free throws trimmed New Orleans' lead to 53-34 at halftime.
BUCKS 118, WARRIORS 99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double.
Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3.
Khris Middleton added 23 points, Bobby Portis 20 and Grayson Allen 15.
Milwaukee never trailed and raced to a 77-38 halftime advantage. Antetokounmpo had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the first half.
The Bucks were just two points shy of their largest halftime lead in franchise history, a record they set this season. Milwaukee led 77-36 at the half in a 123-92 victory over Orlando on Nov. 22.
Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 16 points.
GRIZZLIES 116, TIMBERWOLVES 108
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 and Memphis pulled away from Minnesota in the final minutes for its 11th straight victory.
Ja Morant had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and John Konchar added 15 points and a career-best 17 rebounds.
Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points. D'Angelo Russell had 29 points and six assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and nine rebounds.
THUNDER 130, NETS 109
NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Lu Dort scored 27 points and Oklahoma City beat Brooklyn.
Rookie guard Josh Giddey added 19 points for the Thunder, who jumped on a weary Nets team to snap a five-game losing streak with their first victory in 2022. They hadn't won since beating New York at home on New Year's Eve.
But with NBA scoring leader Kevin Durant resting, the Thunder led comfortably for most of the last three quarters and improved to 14-27 at the midpoint of their schedule.
James Harden had 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, who couldn't muster enough energy after their 138-112 rout of the East-leading Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday night. They had Kyrie Irving for that game but not Thursday, as he remains ineligible to play in New York City while unvaccinated against the coronavirus.
