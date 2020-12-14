PERRYVILLE -- An emotional game came down to a last-second block and steal to give the Bradford Eagles the 47-44 win on the road against the Perryville Mustangs on Monday night.
With under 15 seconds to go, Perryville had gotten the rebound off a missed shot and raced down the floor.
It looked like an easy layup, but it was blocked and Bradford was able to get the ball, which led to intentional fouls that gave the Eagles free throws that even though they had struggled throughout the night they were able to make it at the end for the win.
“That’s an ability that we’re still trying to figure out,” Bradford head coach Ty Ferguson said. “Some games they fall during crunch time. Sometimes they make my life harder because they don’t feel like hitting them that day. It’s not from lack of work.”
This game had a little bit of everything in it.
In the first quarter, both defenses were the story. Perryville made things difficult for the Eagles. Every time Bradford walked down the court, the defense for the Mustangs was different.
Senior Jeffery Jones for the Mustangs played in the middle and he worked hard for the five points he got in the first quarter. Every time he touched the ball, the Eagles would swarm at him.
For Bradford, the Eagles had more of a fluent offense it felt like in the first quarter. Four different Eagles scored in the first quarter while only three scored for the Mustangs.
Senior Logan Steele led the way in the first quarter with six points and would go on and have 16 on the night.
At the end of the first, the Eagles held the 15-9 lead.
The second quarter was when things got heated and chippy.
Throughout the quarter, you could see both teams start to talk to each other more and the officials started talking to the players to knock off the talking.
The fouls were getting harder and it was just getting to the point where you could see something was going to boil over.
Both teams had 10 points in the quarter and at the half with emotions at a high, the score was 25-19 Bradford.
It took less than a minute into the third quarter for the emotions to spill over.
Junior Pedro Torres for the Mustangs started the quarter off on an offensive hot streak scoring the opening three points quickly.
Then a technical foul was called on a Bradford player after he was called for a foul on a missed shot from Perryville's senior Cole Melton.
This would be one of two technical fouls that would be called on Bradford in the half as Ferguson also received one in the half.
Just like that, the Mustangs took the lead 26-25.
There were two ties in the quarter and after the emotionally charged third, Perryville held a 33-32 lead.
In the fourth, both teams went for the knockout shot but when one team made a big shot, the other responded.
It came down to the block and enough made free throws to give Bradford the road win.
