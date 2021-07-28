A big time event is coming to Searcy and the folks here are excited for it.
The 54th annual Silver Gloves Region 6 Boxing Tournament starts tonight at the Carmichael Community Center. The tournament was previously held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The tournament is sponsored by USA Boxing.
Last week, Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said he was excited for this opportunity to host this big event.
“It is a huge event, and it is an honor that we get a chance to host it,” Parsons said in a story that ran in The Daily Citizen. “I know that there are other venues in town that are large enough to host, but they reached out to us, and we gladly accepted.”
There will be athletes from Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.
Boxing has been the subject of several stories in our newspaper as of late. My freelance writer Mel Suiter has done a tremendous job writing about the local boxing scene in and around White County. It’s an exciting time.
Mel’s first story was about the Augusta Boxing Club, coached by Byron Hurford. He had several area athletes participating in his club.
Mr. Hurford is working in conjunction with the Chickasaw/Searcy Boxing Club, ran by Phillip Clark, to help host the Silver Gloves.
At Chickasaw, there is a wall with past newspaper articles, memorabilia from bouts from past tournaments and the history of the club is captured by old photographers of past fighters who have found success inside the ring.
“Success in the fight ring means success in the ring of life,” Clark said.
The tournament starts tonight at 7 p.m. It continues Friday night at 7 and will start at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased at the Carmichael Community Center daily. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 7-17 and under age 6 is admitted free. The center is located at 801 Elm St. in Searcy.
On a personal note, I have always been a boxing fan since I was a little kid. I remember watching Ali a few times on ABC’s Wide World of Sports. Then I became a huge fan of Sugar Ray Leonard. To me, he was bigger than life, even if he wasn’t a heavyweight.
When Arkansas’ Jermain Taylor did well in the Olympics, I started to pay attention again. The only boxing pay per view I’ve ever bought was when Taylor defeated Bernard Hopkins for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world. I had a watch party at my home with a bunch of family. It was so much fun.
When Taylor was able to finally fight at home at what was then Alltel Arena, I was able to get a photo pass, even though I was shooting from the top of the lower tier of the arena. It was my first and only boxing event I’ve attended.
That will change this weekend.
