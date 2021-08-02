There was nothing to worry about at the 54th Silver Gloves Region Six Boxing Tournament if there was a doctor in the house at Carmichael Community Center, 801 Elm Street. He was in the house.
Dr. Johnathan White, who resides in Searcy, works in northeast Arkansas at the Diffine Family Practice located at 160 Greene Rd in Paragould.
He shows up, provides his expertise and guidance to the athletes that step into the ring for the Silver Gloves and for the Golden Gloves and he says that he will keep showing up to the events when asked. He is happy to help.
White got started with the amateur boxing while working at the White River Rural Health which is now AR Care and Brian Harper had connection with the clinic in Augusta. They asked if they had a doctor that could help with some boxing events back in 2008 and White agreed to be at ringside to help.
Working these boxing events gives White an opportunity to meet and make new friends and maybe dispense some helpful advice and that helps him to enrich his life.
“I like the kids,” White said. “One of the things that I really see a lot is guidance for some of these young kids. I don’t know what the situation is for these kids at home but they get a lot of guidance from their coaches. They are very polite and respectful. I like what the coaches do in shaping their lives.”
White performs the physicals for all of the athletes before every contest. He sits at ringside monitoring the condition of each contestant during and after the boxing match. He also is waiting at the end of the bout as each athlete's step out of the ring.
At the end of each match, White checks the hands, each wrist, the condition of the eyes, any signs of concussion, any type of bruises that look suspicious and finally he checks the motor skills of both athletes before he allows them to leave the ringside.
Dr. White does not have any interest in leaving the Silver Gloves any time soon, he says that he will continue to show up and help as long as he can.
“This is my 13 year of doing this and I didn’t plan on it starting this way,” White said. “I thought I would do a couple of them but then it just snowballed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.