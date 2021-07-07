Phillip Clark keeps his rig on the road in order to keep the boxers inside the ring.
The Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament is an event that is coming to Searcy’s Carmichael Community Center, starting July 29 – 31, and featuring boxers from the state of Arkansas, White County including Searcy, boxers from across the region and this event is going to make Searcy its brand new home.
Clark is the owner and boxing coach at the Chickasaw/ Searcy Boxing Club, located at 259 Carmichael Road, is excited to get this event booked for the city and giving it a new home. Working in partnership with Augusta Boxing Club’s owner and coach Byron Hurford and Clark both men stepped up into the ring and then put up a good fight to get the event home to Searcy.
Clark says, that the Silver Gloves is an annual event scheduled for January but the event was suspended because of COVID-19 and originally, the Silver Gloves were going to be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center but with negotiation failing apart and with unforeseen circumstances the event needed a new home.
Both coaches Clark and Hurford stepped into the ring and in order to keep the rich boxing tradition of Searcy and White County – alive and punching.
Clark will be getting his athletes between the ages of 8-17 involved with their sport with a controlled environment but also time to the athletes to give thanks in a more personal manner for the ability to enjoy the sport of boxing, with the talent provided by a divine intervention.
All of the athletes will have three weeks of training that will include sparring everyday until a few days before the event.
“There is no charge for the athlete to come to the gym, except for the enrollment fee for the boxer to be registered with USA Boxing,” Clark said. “The fee is for insurance purposes.”
USA Boxing is the governing body for amateur boxing and for a boxer to be able to participate in sanction events like the Golden Gloves or the Silver Gloves the boxer must be registered with the organization.
Making sure that the boxing clubs have the right equipment for training for the boxer. Gloves and headgear that are in perfect order. The goal of USA Boxing and the Chickasaw Boxing Club is to keep every athlete and coaches safe.
President of the National Collegiate Boxing Association Eric Buller and the Board of Trustees for USA Boxing believe in the mission of USA Boxing. For the continuing growth of amateur boxing in communities and to give an opportunity to reach the gold medal.
USA Boxing teaches all participants the value of having character, having confidence and to be champions inside and outside of the ring.
Before becoming professional fighters Mohammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Mike Tyson or Sugar Ray Robinson all represented the United States of America as amateur fighters sponsored by USA Boxing in the Olympics.
