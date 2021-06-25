AUGUSTA — Located in downtown Augusta, the Laura Conner Gym at 206 Sycamore Street, is not an overly impressive building.
It is just an old red brick building that has been beaten up for 100 years by the Arkansas weather. Enduring the summer time blistering heat and tolerating the icy cold wind with the snow in the winter but the building still stands majestically on the tree covered banks of the White River.
Under the tired roof and standing in the middle of the gym is a boxing ring. It appears like the ring is sleeping but it is the centerpiece of the athletes that surround the outside of the sleepy ring preparing to quench their thirst for any knowledge about a sport that they are about to enter.
Augusta Boxing Club coach Byron Hurford works with his father Robert “Butch” Hurford and both men work long hours to provide a place for these athletes to work. These men have dedicated their life, their time to helping the young athletes that enter into the building with a chance to pursue their dream.
Byron had his first fight in 1979 at the old Hot Springs Boys Club at 87 pounds and his opponent was a fighter named Rodney Lucus. It was a good boxing match for Byron because it created a love for the sport. He has a chance to give back to the sport of boxing by teaching the sport but also helping these young athletes to get ready for the fight of life.
“We are doing something for these kids that just don’t have anything, we are trying to just to make these kids better citizens,” Hurford said. “We are not trying to get any professional boxers. We have been lucky enough to have had seven national championships but we have not had that elusive national Golden Glove champion yet but we have two Silver Gloves champions, three junior Olympics, a national Master champion and a national collegiate champion.”
The athletes of the Augusta Boxing Club are guided by the rules and guidelines of USA Boxing. These rules are in place for the safety of the athletes and to make sure that the equipment that is used is updated and approved for amateur boxing. There are 13 regions of USA Boxing and the state of Arkansas is in Region 6 that includes Louisiana and Tennessee.
There is a rich boxing tradition in White County, within the city of Searcy and in central Arkansas. Hurford is always looking for new members and the doors are open for both girls and boys. He says, if an athlete is interested in the work and has the desire to respect the discipline of the sport, the club can help them reach their goal and satisfy the target of their dreams.
“We can grow, I would really like to see more kids,” Hurford said. “I have a family of fighters, the Johnson brothers from Searcy. They have only been with it for a month and we hope that they stick with it.”
Hurford is the state of Arkansas Local Boxing Committee president and he would like to see the sport of amateur boxing across the state in every county, just one place that can provide an athlete a chance to advance in the sport of amateur boxing.
Giving back to his community and to the boxing club that gave him a chance to get a college education, Nelson Roberson is 28, and is a collegiate champion from Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock. He received the first boxing scholarship from that school and he was able to raise the championship belt for his school in the year 2017.
Roberson shows up at the gym, opens the door and he works with all of the boxers. He is described by his coach as a man that loves the sport of boxing. He shows up for these kids and he takes the time in the gym to teach and then he makes sure that the athletes will be ready to go to work in preparation for the moment of stepping through the ropes and into the ring.
“Nelson is still competitive,” Hurford said. “He is getting up there but we see older fighters here in Arkansas older, 20 years ago a 28 year old amateur was considered too old but we had guys in the state Golden Glove Tournament that were 32-33, the guys coming through the Golden Glove program are different now than 20 years ago.”
The beginning of the Augusta Boxing Club started in 1980 and was founded by a man who appreciated that there was and still is plenty of boxing talent in the county but they also need a place to work hard at the game of boxing and get the education of the discipline for the sport.
Robert is addressed by his family and friends as Butch. He started the club in Searcy at the old Icehouse. Butch spins the story about the early days about the club that they could not start the daily workouts until the water that was being used in making the ice had to be covered up.
Robert got interested in boxing because he is an athlete and he liked the contact. He got interested in boxing while playing football. When it rained, his football coach would open the gym, throw out the boxing gloves and have the football players would have a boxing tournament.
“Most of the players didn’t like it,” Butch said. “I loved it!”
Butch likes to describe the rich boxing tradition in the county. He likes to tell the story of a national winner, Mike Ward. He started with the boxing club at just nine years old.
“Mike Ward was a natural,” Butch said. “He could throw every punch, it just came natural to him.”
Butch said that Ward’s first fight ended in defeat but it fueled the desire for the sport. Ward won 25 bouts in a row including the Silver Gloves championship at 11 years old in Davenport, Iowa.
Butch says that the boxing club represents the community with pride and supports the boxing shows presented by the Augusta Boxing Club he says that they are not only important for his club but for the community.
“I am not looking for anything big,” Butch said. “We do get a lot of support from the community and we appreciate the support”
For now the goal for each member of the boxing club is to get ready before the show in November, the Rumble on the River which is scheduled to showcase the local talent. Hurford says it is an exciting card and that there will be fighters coming into Augusta. Fighters from all over White County, from across the state and from all around the region.
It is only one of the many boxing shows across the state that is getting started after the COVID shutdown. Hurford can show his athletes that even the pandemic is not going to knock out the chance for his fighters to reach their goal.
The Regional Golden Gloves will be held in Memphis on July 9-10 at Hickory Hill Community Center and the Silver Gloves for boxers between the ages of 8-18 will be under the spotlight in the middle of the ring.
There is a hold on the negotiation with the city of Pine Bluff, the management of the Convention Center and with the members of USA Boxing for the boxing event scheduled for July 22-24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.
If the negotiation fails to produce an agreement with the city of Pine Bluff and with the management of the Convention Center. The city of Searcy will have an opportunity to host the Silver Gloves Tournament, July 22-24, at the Carmichael Community Center.
Even though this old building is showing a lot of wear and tear from the outside, there is still boxing and life inside this old red brick building. It is still alive with the dreams and hopes of young athletes that will struggle with the chore of perfecting their sport with their hard work and with their endless hope to become an artist on the canvas inside the ring - knocking out a dream come true.
