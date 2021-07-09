JOY — There is no hill they won’t run and there is no mountain too steep to climb to get to the crown. The goal is to win not only in boxing but win in life.
On the top of an evergreen tree-covered mountain in the heart of White County, there is a barn. A place that was built by the owner and coach of the Chickasaw/Searcy Boxing Club, Phillip Clark.
A place to be able to coach a sport that he happens to have a solid relationship with and plenty of respect for the game. He is following the age-old path of many fighters from the past – Giving back to the sport that gave them so much.
Clark does a little barn cleaning before his athletes arrive at the boxing club at the top of a mountain and before they go to work and prepare for the upcoming tournament that is coming to the banks of the Little Red River.
Every evening at 7 o’clock. Clark opens up the door to the gym, he turns on the lights and then gets some fans going before his 10 athletes all from the city of Searcy arrive to go to work and sweat.
“Every day before practice come out here and blow it out,” Clark said. “Restructure everything and then get back at it and everything.”
On the west wall of the gym there is the Wall of Fame for the Chickasaw/Searcy Boxing Club, there are a lot of old newspaper stories, memorabilia from bouts from past tournaments and the history of the club is captured by the numerous old faded photographs of past fighters that have found success inside the ring.
Clark, a former boxer from Augusta, is excited about the 54th Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament, which is a sanctioned event by USA Boxing and being hosted by the city of Searcy. The tournament is an open and will feature athletes between the ages of 8-17 and is in the spirit of the Golden Gloves that feature boxers that are 17 and older.
Allowing the city to show to the rest of the state of Arkansas and to the region and introduce them to the rich tradition of amateur boxing in White County.
When the Silver Gloves needed a place, when the city of Pine Bluff and the Convention Center could not host the tournament, Clark and Augusta Boxing Club coach Byron Hurford had all of the right answers to all the questions.
Clark and Hurford stepped up and convinced USA Boxing that there is no better time or place for the Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament than Searcy.
The temperature outside will be hot and humid but the air conditioning will make it comfortable inside the showcase of the Carmichael Community Center on July 29-31. Boxers from Region 6, which includes athletes from Arkansas but also from Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas, will be stepping into the spotlight in the middle of the ring.
There is excitement with all of the boxers from the club. There will be at least six boxers getting into the ring representing the boxing club. Clark said that there are going to be plenty of bouts for all that are registered to participate in the boxing tournament.
Amateur boxing that is sanctioned by USA Boxing and the tournaments are events that a boxer can move forward to the next level and that would be for the nationals and for the Silver Gloves that would be a trip to Kansas City, Mo., but that is going require that his fighters be able to step into the ring and win.
The ring inside the Chickasaw Boxing Club measures just 4 foot by 4 foot and the reason is to help his boxers’ ability to work on their presence in the ring, their footwork, their stamina and to work on their ability to work in any corner.
Clark teaches that there is more to the sport of boxing than just getting into the ring and throwing punches. He said that his boxer will be able to respect their ring discipline.
Clark says that the goal of the club is not to be pushing his athletes to become professional fighters, he says that he is pushing his athletes to become good citizens, to be respectful to one another, respect their church and to treat all people with dignity.
At the top of the Wall of Fame are pictures of two graduates of the club, these former boxers don’t forget where they come from and each sailor regularly calls Clark while serving in this country’s navy. Clark has former fighters that have represented the United States serving in all branches of the military but there are also former boxers from the Chickasaw/Searcy Boxing Club that are successful at being productive citizens of the city of Searcy.
All of the athletes from the past and the present members of this boxing club, are all reaching out to the sky from the top of that mountain and are able to become a luminary of life.
“Success in the fight ring,” Clark said, ‘means success in the ring of life!”
