HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Bowl was canceled Thursday on the eve of the game after Hawaii withdrew because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers.
"We are disappointed our season has to end this way," Hawaii coach Todd Graham said in a statement. "As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk."
The game was scheduled for Friday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.
Hawaii athletic department spokesperson Derek Inouchi said about 30 players and staff recently tested positive for COVID-19. Cases have been surging in Honolulu for the past two weeks. Oahu's seven-day average of new cases was 11 times higher on Thursday compared to Dec. 8
"The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision," Hawaii athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. "The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawaii. We are disappointed we can't compete on the football field."
The Hawaii Bowl is one of several postseason games ESPN owns and operates.
"While we are disappointed that the bowl will not be played despite considerable efforts from our many stakeholders, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this game a reality, we thank the University of Memphis and its fans for making the long trip, and we hope they were able to enjoy the unique experience that this event offers in the Aloha state," ESPN said in a statement.
Hawaii finished the season 6-7, getting into the bowl because there were no available 6-6 teams. Memphis finished 6-6.
"We are very disappointed to hear that Hawaii will be unable to participate," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said in a statement. "We hope that Hawaii players and staff get healthy soon. I'm upset for our seniors and the rest of the team that battled this season to earn this opportunity. We've had terrific time here in Hawaii as a program and we are sad our trip ended this way."
GASPARILLA BOWL
CENTRAL FLORIDA 29, FLORIDA 17
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bowser ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan O'Keefe had 85 yards on seven receptions, and Central Florida earned Sunshine State bragging rights by beating Florida.
UCF (9-4) took a 26-17 lead late in the third when Daniel Obarski made a 21-yard field goal and Mikey Keene threw a 54-yard scoring strike to O'Keefe in the span of about two minutes. Obarski then made it 29-17 on a 33-yarder with 2:41 to play.
Florida quarterback Emory Jones, playing in his final game with the Gators before entering the transfer portal, completed 14 of 36 passes for 171 yards. He also ran for 62 yards on 10 carries.
Florida was led by interim coach Greg Knox, who took over when Dan Mullen was fired before the regular-season finale against Florida State. Former Louisiana coach Billy Napier will take over for the 2022 season. Florida (6-7) finished with its first losing record since 2017.
UCF outgained Florida 436-376. O'Keefe also put up 110 rushing yards, including a 74-yard run in third quarter after which Bowser put UCF up 16-10 with a TD run 4 yards out.
FRISCO FOOTBALL CLASSIC
MIAMI (OHIO) 27, NORTH TEXAS 14
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Gabbert completed 22 of 31 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Kenny Tracy scored on an 8-yard run and Graham Nicholson kicked two field goals as Miami (Ohio) beat North Texas.
Gabbert, the brother of former NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Kenny Davis late in the second quarter and an 11-yarder to Nate Muersch early in the third quarter for Miami (7-6), which won a bowl game for the first time since the 2010 season.
Tracy's touchdown run came late in the first quarter.
Nicholson made a 48-yard field goal on the RedHawks' opening drive, which was one yard shy of his season-high, and a 36-yarder in the second quarter.
Austin Aune and Isaiah Johnson scored on runs of 2 yards and 1 yard for the Mean Green (6-7). Aune was 15-of-32 passing for 228 yards and two interceptions.
North Texas played without two senior starters, running back DeAndre Torrey and safety Makyle Sanders, for unstated reasons. Torrey had averaged 101.3 rushing yards per game, 41% of the 245.5-yard team average that ranked fourth in the FBS.
