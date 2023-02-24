MONTICELLO  — Harding took an early lead and dominated throughout Thursday in a 69-57 victory over Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference men's action at the Steelman Fieldhouse.

Harding won consecutive conference games for the first time this season and improved to 8-19 overall and 4-17 in conference. Arkansas-Monticello lost for only the third time in its last nine games and dropped to 11-16 overall and 7-14 in conference. The Weevils were eliminated from GAC Tournament contention with the loss.

