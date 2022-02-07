CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 127-124 on Monday night.
The Suns led by as many as 27 points in the third quarter and withstood a push down the stretch to win for the 13th time in 14 games. They improved to 43-10 overall and a league-leading 21-5 on the road.
Booker hit the 30-point mark for the third time in four games. The All-Star made 14 of 23 shots, including five 3-pointers.
Chris Paul added 19 points and 11 assists. JaVale McGee finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, and Mikal Bridges scored 15.
Chicago's DeMar DeRozan scored 38, coming off a season-high 45-point performance in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
Zach LaVine added 32 points after missing the previous two games because of back spasms.
Malcolm Hill scored the final eight points, including a layup at the buzzer, to pull Chicago within three. But the Bulls, who came in tied for second in the Eastern Conference with defending NBA champion Milwaukee, lost for the third time in four games.
Phoenix was rolling along with an 88-61 lead midway through the third after Booker hit a 19-footer, then withstood a push down the stretch by Chicago.
A three-point play by DeRozan cut it to 113-104 with 5:56 left in the game. Jae Crowder quieted the crowd with a 3. Deandre Ayton scored on a hook and hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it a 15-point game with 4:42 left.
The Suns took control in the second quarter while building a 67-49 halftime lead.
Booker scored 22 in the half, going 8 of 10 from the field with three 3-pointers. The Suns went on a 17-3 run early in the second quarter to stretch a five-point lead to 19. And a three-point play by Bridges midway through the quarter bumped the lead to 58-37.
WARRIORS 110, THUNDER 98
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Golden State beat Oklahoma City for its ninth straight win.
After the Thunder rallied late in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to five, Thompson hit two 3-pointers — including one with just over a minute remaining — to put the Warriors up nine.
Stephen Curry added 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50% from the field.
Lu Dort scored 26 points and Darius Bazley matched a season high with 20 for Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
HEAT 121, WIZARDS 100
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and Jimmy Butler had 19 as Eastern Conference-leading Miami cruised past Washington.
Miami (35-20) never trailed and won its third straight, improving to 3-2 on a six-game road trip.
Corey Kispert equaled his career high with 20 points for the Wizards (24-29), who lost for the ninth time in 11 games. They are a season-low five games under .500 after opening 10-3.
The Heat shot 18 for 32 (56.3%) from 3-point range while the Wizards were just 7 for 31 (22.6%).
RAPTORS 116, HORNETS 101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as Toronto defeated Charlotte for its sixth straight win.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points, and Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each had 20 for the Raptors, who began a stretch of eight of nine games on the road. Scottie Barnes added 15 as Toronto's starters accounted for all but 13 of the team's points.
Miles Bridges scored 25 to lead the Hornets, who lost their fifth consecutive game. LaMelo Ball, named as an All-Star Game replacement a few hours before tipoff, finished with 15 points and nine assists.
