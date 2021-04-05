HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Booker scored 18 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 133-130 on Monday night for their sixth straight win.
Deandre Ayton matched a season high with 27 points as Phoenix won for the ninth time in 10 games overall. Mikal Bridges had 20 points, and Chris Paul finished with 19 points and 11 assists.
"I was just taking what the defense gave me," Booker said. "I got a couple of quick easy 3s and was just trying to win the game. That's a hard-fighting team over there. A couple of times, we had the opportunity to put them away, but they didn't go anywhere. We wanted to get this one bad."
Phoenix led 101-92 after three quarters, but Houston opened the fourth with a 9-0 run. Houston trailed by nine again with a minute left, but Jae'Sean Tate and Kelly Olynyk made back-to-back 3-pointers for the Rockets.
Christian Wood made two free throws to cut the Suns' lead to one with 3.5 seconds remaining. Booker hit two free throws, and Houston's inbounds pass was deflected to end the game.
"It wasn't as pretty as you would like it to be, but at the end of the day, we beat a team that's playing a lot better on the road, and it's a big win for us," Suns coach Monty Williams said.
Phoenix has now won three straight against Houston following a 13-game skid in the series.
Ayton added 11 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season.
"He just dominated in the paint," Williams said. "That's the way that he can play. We were trying to go to him tonight. I thought he had a pretty dominant night, scoring the ball. I thought his poise was at a high level when he got the ball in the post."
Wood scored 23 points and Olynyk finished with 21. Kevin Porter Jr. had 20 points in the Rockets' fifth consecutive loss.
"They made a bunch of tough shots, but we felt like we were getting great shots on the offensive end," Olynyk said. "Guys really stepped up and made plays on both ends of the floor to give us new life. We just couldn't quite close it out in the end."
Rockets point guard John Wall missed a fourth straight game with a left knee injury.
Phoenix led 70-60 at halftime, hitting 12 of 23 3-pointers in the first half. The Suns finished 18 of 37 from 3 in the game.
NETS 114, KNICKS 112
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 40 points, Jeff Green made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and Brooklyn overcAme the early loss of James Harden to beat New York.
Harden returned after missing two games with right hamstring tightness but lasted just four minutes before having to leave again with the same injury.
Green scored 23 points and Joe Harris added 16 for the Nets, who won their eighth straight at home.
Julius Randle had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season. RJ Barrett scored 22 points and Reggie Bullock added 21.
SUNS 133, ROCKETS 130
HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Booker scored 18 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter, and Phoenix beat Houston for its sixth straight win.
Deandre Ayton matched a season high with 27 points as Phoenix won for the ninth time in 10 games overall. Mikal Bridges had 20 points, and Chris Paul finished with 19 points and 11 assists.
Phoenix has won three straight against Houston following a 13-game skid in the series.
Christian Wood scored 23 points and Kelly Olynyk finished with 21. Kevin Porter Jr. had 20 points in the Rockets' fifth consecutive loss. Rockets point guard John Wall missed a fourth straight game with a left knee injury.
CAVALIERS 125, SPURS 101
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Darius Garland scored a career-high 37 points, and Cleveland beat San Antonio to snap a five-game skid.
Collin Sexton added 22 points for Cleveland. Isaiah Hartenstein scored a season-high 16, and Taurean Prince finished with 14.
San Antonio finished the longest homestand in franchise history at 2-7, dropping from seventh to ninth in the Western Conference.
DeMar DeRozan had 25 points for San Antonio. Rudy Gay, Derrick White and Keldon Johnson each had 13 points.
PISTONS 132, THUNDER 108
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and Detroit beat Oklahoma City.
Grant played three seasons for the Thunder, and then was traded after the 2018-19 season. He looked at home during his return, making 7 of 15 shots and adding five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes.
Frank Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya scored 14 points apiece for Detroit, which was coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday — the franchise's worst defeat since a 44-point loss in 1994.
Aleksej Pokusevski scored 19 points for the Thunder, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 17. Mykhailiuk was acquired in a trade with Detroit last month.
TIMBERWOLVES 116, KINGS 106
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points in his return from knee surgery and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota in a win against Sacramento.
Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota and Russell scored 13 of his points in the fourth.
Russell came off the bench in his first game since Feb. 8. He missed 26 games.
Juancho Hernangomez added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves off the bench as Minnesota's reserves outscored Sacramento's bench 60-16.
De'Aaron Fox had 31 points for the Kings, who lost their fourth in a row. Harrison Barnes added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Buddy Hield scored 18.
MAVERICKS 111, JAZZ 103
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added a season-high 23 as Dallas beat Utah for its season-best fifth straight win.
The NBA-leading Jazz had their nine-game winning streak halted.
Jalen Brunson scored 20 points, Josh Richardson 17 and Tim Hardaway Jr. 16 as Dallas won for the first time in three games versus Utah this season.
Mike Conley scored 28 points to lead the Jazz, who trailed by as many as 18 points. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 each, and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 15 rebounds.
RAPTORS 103, WIZARDS 101
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and Toronto rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat Washington.
Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21.
Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.
Washington played a fifth straight game without NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.