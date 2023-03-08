Thunder Suns Basketball

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 44 points, Terrence Ross added 24 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101 on Wednesday night after losing Kevin Durant to an ankle injury during pregame warmups.

Phoenix has won four straight games, but that was almost an afterthought following Durant's injury.

