MIAMI (AP) — Not that there was any doubt about this, but the Phoenix Suns are going to the playoffs.
The Suns didn't leave any doubt in a matchup of conference leaders, either.
Devin Booker scored 23 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and the Suns shook off a slow start to beat the Miami Heat 111-90 on Wednesday night — becoming the first team this season to clinch a postseason berth.
"I told the guys it was one of the best defensive performances I've ever seen," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "I've been around for a little bit."
Booker, returning from a four-game absence for virus-related issues — he said he was asymptomatic and didn't have any problems — flirted with a triple-double, finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds.
His first trip to the playoffs last season ended with a loss in the NBA Finals. He's looking for a bit more this time.
"We know what we're working for," Booker said.
Phoenix improved the NBA's best record to 53-13, and the reigning Western Conference champion Suns have now beaten all other 29 teams this season — the first time they've done that since 2006-07.
The Suns also avenged a 23-point loss to Miami in January.
"I'm sure they remembered that," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "They wanted to really make a statement tonight. They just outplayed us."
Coming off a victory Tuesday night at Orlando, Phoenix improved its NBA-best road mark to 25-6. The Suns have an 8 1/2-game lead over Memphis and are nine games ahead of Golden State and East-leading Miami.
Deandre Ayton had 19 points on 9-for-10 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who got 11 points and 15 rebounds from JaVale McGee, and 11 points apiece from Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne.
Duncan Robinson scored 22 points for Miami, which lost for just the third time in its last 15 games.
"They were first to the ball a lot," Robinson said about the Suns. "They were the aggressor. ... Unacceptable."
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each scored 17 for the Heat, which played without Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) and lost key reserve Caleb Martin midway through the second quarter to a hyperextended left knee. The Heat expect to know more Thursday.
The Suns were down by 11 early, took a two-point lead at the half and then outscored Miami 34-19 in the third quarter to blow matters open. Booker capped the quarter with a long 3-pointer, the Heat went 1 for 8 in the quarter from beyond the arc and it was 91-74 going into the final 12 minutes.
"He was ready," Bridges said about Booker's return.
Miami came out flying, scoring 25 points in the first 6 minutes — a burst fueled by five 3-pointers. The Heat were 9 for 12 from the floor in that stretch, 5 for 6 from 3-point range and finished the burst by making seven consecutive shots.
That's when Phoenix's defense showed up. The Heat were 5 for 27 on 3s the rest of the way. An 18-7 run by the Suns pushed the margin to 80-65 late in the third and the lead eventually swelled to 27 in the fourth.
"We wanted to make a statement here," Booker said.
RAPTORS 119, SPURS 104
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 26 points and Toronto beat San Antonio, delaying Gregg Popovich's coronation as the winningest coach in NBA history.
Popovich is tied with his friend and mentor, Don Nelson, with 1,335 regular-season victories. San Antonio's next opportunity to get the record for its 73-year-old coach is Friday night at home against Utah.
VanVleet was 7 for 15 from the field in his return from a five-game absence because of knee soreness. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam added 20 points to help Toronto snap a three-game skid.
Keldon Johnson had 27 points for San Antonio, and Dejounte Murray added 25 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. The Spurs have lost five of six games.
BUCKS 124, HAWKS 115
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Atlanta for its sixth straight victory.
Defending champion Milwaukee edged a half-game ahead of idle Philadelphia for second place in the Eastern Conference and moved within two games of first-place Miami, which lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix.
Bobby Portis added 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton had 23 points and eight assists to help Milwaukee beat Atlanta for the first time in three tries this season. Trae Young led Atlanta with 27 points and 11 assists.
TIMBERWOLVES 132, THUNDER 102
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley made 11 3-pointers to set a Timberwolves franchise-record and finished with 33 points to help lift Minnesota past Oklahoma City for its sixth win in a row.
Beasley took 17 3-points. He didn't play the final 4:57, ending three made 3-pointers shy of Klay Thompson's NBA record.
Taurean Prince scored 17 points off the bench for Minnesota, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes.
Aaron Wiggins led Oklahoma City with 25 points and nine rebounds.
ROCKETS 139, LAKERS 130, OT
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jalen Green scored a career-high 32 points, including 10 in overtime, and Houston outlasted Los Angeles.
Last in the Western Conference, Houston withstood a triple-double from LeBron James — 23 points, 14 rebounds and a season-high 12 assists — and Russell Westbrook's 30-point night for their second win in 15 games.
The Lakers have dropped nine straight on the road, and six of their last seven overall
CELTICS 115, HORNETS 101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter, helping Boston beat Charlotte for its fourth straight victory.
Coming off a 54-point performance against Brooklyn on Sunday, Tatum made 16 of 24 shots from the field and 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also made all six free throws.
Jaylen Brown had 15 points for Boston.
Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington each had 17 points for Charlotte. They fell to 1-12 on the second night of back-to-back games.
KNICKS 107, MAVERICKS 77
DALLAS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 26 points against his hometown team and New York won for the fifth consecutive time in Dallas.
RJ Barrett added 18 points for the Knicks. They won their third straight after a seven-game losing streak and improved to 3-2 on a seven-game trip.
Luka Doncic scored 17 of his 31 points in the third quarter for Dallas. The Mavericks missed their first 19 3-point shots while falling behind by 28 in their lowest-scoring first half of the season.
BULLS 114, PISTONS 108
DETROIT (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and Chicago beat Detroit to snap a five-game losing streak.
Zach LeVine added 25 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points. They won despite only hitting three 3-pointers.
Cade Cunningham had 22 points for the Pistons, but no one else scored more than 12. Detroit had won three straight.
MAGIC 108, PELICANS 102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cole Anthony scored 19 points, Gary Harris added 16 in a reserve role and Orlando beat New Orleans.
CJ McCollum scored 32 points for New Orleans. Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 15 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.