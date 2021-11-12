MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Booker and Jae Crowder scored 17 points each, Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as the Phoenix Suns dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 119-94 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.
Mikal Bridges had 13 points as the defending Western Conference champion Suns controlled the game throughout, never trailing. Phoenix held a double-digit lead from the late stages of the first quarter through the end of the game.
"I think our defense was very, very, very good tonight," Crowder said. "It was no coincidence we were able to get out to a good lead."
Crowder said the key was to make the Grizzlies face multiple defenders.
"Show a crowd," he said. "Make these guys play in a crowd, and I think we did a good job of that."
Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 points. The Grizzlies shot 38%, making only 7 of 33 3-point attempts.
But the defensive effort was as much a concern as the poor shooting.
"We need to get back to enjoying playing defense and flying around for 48 minutes," said forward Desmond Bane, who had eight rebounds to go with nine points. "I feel like our defense has let us down in the games we lose."
Phoenix's defense contributed to a poor shooting first half for Memphis. The Grizzlies managed only 37% shooting in the half, and Memphis was 3 of 12 from outside the arc. Nine turnovers only made matters worse for the Grizzlies.
That trend continued in the second half.
"Defensively, to hold a team to 23 points or less in a quarter, that's hard to do in the NBA," Suns coach Monty Williams said, noting his team gave up 30 points when reserves played most of the fourth quarter. "I thought our intensity was in a really good place."
Meanwhile, Phoenix was shooting better than 50% for most of the first half as Paul scored 13 points and missed only one of his seven shots to help the Suns to a 19-point halftime lead. The lead reached 38 in the third.
"We've got two versions of the Grizzlies," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "The six wins, we've played disciplined basketball. We made shots. We do what we need to do defensively.
"And then the ones where we've gotten smacked, our defense hasn't been disciplined, and we've missed a lot of shots."
CELTICS 122, BUCKS 113
BOSTON (AP) — Dennis Schröder scored a season-high 38 points — eight in overtime — and Boston took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence to beat Milwaukee.
Jayson Tatum scored 27 with 11 rebounds for Boston, which has won four of five since opening the season 2-5.
The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo was scratched about 90 minutes before the game with a right ankle sprain.
Jrue Holiday had 17 points and 13 assists, and Bobby Portis scored 22 for the defending NBA champion Bucks. Grayson Allen scored 21, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 73 seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.
Robert Williams III had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Marcus Smart scored 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter, when the Celtics turned a four-point deficit into a seven-point lead.
NETS 120, PELICANS 112
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James Harden highlighted a 39-point, 12-assist performance with a game-sealing 27-foot 3-pointer with 29 seconds left and Brooklyn rallied to beat New Orleans after blowing a 21-point lead.
Kevin Durant scored 28 for the Nets, who've won seven of their last eight, and Joe Harris scored 24 after opening his night by hitting his first seven shots, including six from 3, to help hand the Pelicans their ninth straight loss.
Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans.
THUNDER 105, KINGS 103
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort stole the ball from De'Aaron Fox, then drove and made a layup with 1.7 seconds left to lift Oklahoma City past Sacramento.
Sacramento's Buddy Hield, the former University of Oklahoma star, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it for the Kings.
The Thunder overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half to win their fourth straight game. Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 22 points and Darius Bazley added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Richaun Holmes added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Kings. They who have lost four straight.
HORNETS 104, KNICKS 96
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 24 points, point guard LaMelo Ball had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 12 points and nine assists and Charlotte Hornets overcame a early 16-point deficit to beat New York.
Gordon Hayward added 22 points and seven assists, and Terry Rozier had 18 points.
Kemba Walker broke out of his shooting slump against his former team, scoring 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting for the Knicks. They have lost five of seven.
TRAIL BLAZERS 104, ROCKETS 92
HOUSTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 20 points, CJ McCollum added 17 and Portland cruised past Houston for its first road victory of the season.
Portland is 1-6 on the road and 5-1 at home. The Rockets are the league's only winless team on the road at 0-7. They are an NBA-worst 1-11.
Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 18 points.
MAVERICKS 123, SPURS 109
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 32 points, Luka Doncic had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds and Dallas routed San Antonio.
Dallas clinched the season series against its intrastate rival with its third consecutive win over San Antonio in the season's first 12 games.
Devin Vassell had 20 points for San Antonio.
CAVALIERS 98, PISTONS 78
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland tied his season high with 21 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and seven rebounds, leading Cleveland past Detroit.
Cleveland has won five of six to improve to 8-5.
Jeremi Grant scored 16 points for Detroit. The Pistons were held to a season low in points, committed 23 turnovers and have the worst record in the East at 2-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.