CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Durant sees a loaded roster and all the possibilities that come with it for the Phoenix Suns.
It's up to them to make it happen. And they're off to a good start with their shiny new star.
Devin Booker scored 35 points and matched his career high with six 3s, Durant added 20 points in his second game with Phoenix and the Suns beat the Chicago Bulls 125-104 on Friday night.
Josh Okogie scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers, and the Suns improved to 2-0 with Durant in the lineup.
"We've got a lot of big names," Durant said. "We've got a lot of guys that have done so much in this league so far. But it's about how we come together as a group, and I think this is a tightknit group, a tightknit organization. We'll figure it out along the way."
The Suns, fourth in the Western Conference, put themselves in position to finish the season on a strong note when they landed Durant from Brooklyn in a blockbuster trade three weeks ago. They need some time to mesh the way they would like. But they're looking good so far.
Phoenix dominated the second half against Chicago, outscoring the Bulls by a combined 65-40 after trailing by four at the break. The Suns withstood big efforts by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, and won for the eighth time in 11 games.
"We have (18) games left to find this chemistry and communication before playoffs start," Booker said. "We're trying to not take any day off. We've had extended practices every day, going over both sides of the ball and game plans and schemes — things that we've been doing for a few years here."
Booker made 6 of 10 3-pointers, and Okogie hit 5 of 10.
Durant continued to make a seamless transition following the trade from Brooklyn and once again showed no lingering issues from a sprained right knee that sidelined him for seven weeks. The 34-year-old star took just 10 shots. He had nine rebounds and six assists, helping the Suns win their seventh in a row against Chicago.
DeRozan led the Bulls with 31 points. LaVine had 27, but the 3-point discrepancy continued to be a big issue. Chicago was 7 of 23 from beyond the arc, while Phoenix made 20 of 47.
"I think we have to take more 3s," coach Billy Donovan said. "We've to change our shot profile when you go against an elite team. They took twice as many 3s as we did, and they made nearly three times as many as we did."
BURYING BULLS
The Suns went from leading by 13 in the first half to trailing by four at the break. But they outscored Chicago 34-21 in the third and reeled off 10 in a row midway through the fourth to break open a seven-point game.
Durant scored seven straight early in the third to put the Suns back on top, 70-67. Cameron Payne gave Phoenix a double-digit lead when he hit a 3 to make it 88-78 with 3:41 left in the quarter.
It was 107-100 midway through the fourth when Chris Paul nailed a 3 to start a 10-0 run that buried the Bulls.
NETS 115, CELTICS 105
BOSTON (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 38 points and Brooklyn overcame a 28-point deficit to stun Boston.
Part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, Bridges has reached 30 or more points in three of Brooklyn's last six games. He also had 10 rebounds, playing nearly 43 minutes.
Fellow former Sun Cam Johnson added 20 points. Dorian Finney-Smith finished with 17.
It is the largest comeback by a Boston opponent since the Los Angeles Clippers also rallied from 28 down to beat Boston 123-112 at TD Garden on Feb. 9, 2019.
Jaylen Brown led Boston with 35 points. Jayson Tatum, who was celebrating his 25th birthday, added 22 points and 13 rebounds.
The Celtics have lost two out of three and lost more ground on East-leading Milwaukee, which was idle Friday.
KNICKS 122, HEAT 120
MIAMI (AP) — Julius Randle scored 43 points, the last of them on a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left, and New York beat Miami to extend its winning streak to eight games.
Randle was 16 of 25 from the floor, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range. Jalen Brunson scored 25 points, Immanuel Quickley added 21 and RJ Barrett had 17. At 38-27, the Knicks have already topped last season's win total.
Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Tyler Herro had 29 for Miami, including a layup that put the Heat up by one with 23.1 seconds left.
HAWKS 129, TRAIL BLAZERS 111
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 41 points and Atlanta overcome Portland star Damian Lillard's 33-point night to give new coach Quin Snyder his first victory with the Hawks.
Snyder, the former Utah coach, agreed to a five-year deal as Atlanta's coach on Feb. 26, five days after the firing of Nate McMillan. The Hawks lost to Washington 119-116 on Tuesday night in Snyder's debut.
Murray scored 15 points in the second quarter. He made 17 of 22 shots from the field for the game and all five of his 3-point attempts. Trae Young took over with 15 in the third quarter and finished with 23 points and 11 assists.
MAGIC 117, HORNETS 106
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and finally got a couple of shots to fall from long range to help Orlando beat Charlotte.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft was 1 of 33 on 3-point attempts in February and started this month 0 for 2 before going 2 of 6 from against the Hornets. It was his first game with multiple 3s since Jan. 30.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 29 points for Charlotte. The Hornets have lost two straight since LaMelo Ball went down with a season-ending ankle injury.
THUNDER 130, JAZZ 103
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Aaron Wiggins scored 27 points and Oklahoma City beat Utah to snap a five-game losing streak.
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an All-Star who averages 31 points, missed his fourth straight game. He was out due to health and safety protocols and an abdominal strain.
Lauri Markkanen had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz.
