INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 112-94 on Friday night.
Chris Paul added 12 points and nine assists for Phoenix, and Cam Payne had 11 points and five assists. The Suns finished the first half of the season 32-9, their second-best record in franchise history through 41 games.
"I'm a scoring guard and I get paid to make plays and put the ball in the bucket, that doesn't come without Deandre setting good screens, Chris getting the ball there on time," Booker said. "Deandre having a dominant first half (21 points) made things open things up for all of us in the second half."
Justin Holiday scored 25 points for Indiana, hitting seven 3s, Caris LeVert had 20, and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and 14 rebounds. The Pacers have lost three in a row and nine of 10.
Booker scored 22 points in the third quarter to help the Suns take an 80-76 lead into the fourth. With the Pacers ahead 76-73, Phoenix had a 23-2 run to take a 96-78 lead.
"(Booker) made some tough shots," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "We gave up 38 points in that third quarter so we needed something to offset that."
Williams said the defense was the difference in the fourth quarter.
"We kept getting stop after stop after stop and it really helped us," Williams said.
Neither team shot well in a low-scoring first half, with the Suns ahead 46-38 lead at the intermission. But Ayton kept the Suns in the lead.
"Their pick-and-roll coverage freed (Ayton) up in the middle and we did a good job finding him in the pocket," Williams said. "He was able to take advantage of a smaller guy guiding him in the middle. The physicality of our guys tonight stepped up."
Jalen Smith had 12 rebounds off the bench and Jae Crowder had 11.
"That's what we've talked about our team having to be more physical," Williams said. "We outrebounded them by nine (51-42), that's huge for us. They had just nine offensive rebounds. Even games we didn't rebound as well, the effort was there. Tonight we just saw much more will and pursuit of the ball."
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he liked his team's competitive spirit in the first half.
"We couldn't get in rhythm offensively and they hit us with (8-0) late in the first half," Carlisle said. "The third quarter was tremendous. We were able to take a lead as brief as it was. We put defense and offense together and got into the type of game we need to play, which is pace, ball movement and recognition. The end of the third quarter and fourth they hit us with a run they are most capable of doing. They do it on a consistent basis to a lot of teams. It was a tough one to answer. Disappointed with outcome, but not with the effort."
WARRIORS 139, BULLS 96
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State rolled past Chicago for its most-lopsided victory of the season.
Rookie Jonathan Kuminga finished with 25 points, and Jordan Poole had 22. The Warriors broke out of their rut in a huge way, pulling away early after dropping four of five. It was just the sort of breather they needed coming off a lopsided loss at defending champion Milwaukee the previous night.
The Bulls lost star Zach LaVine to a left knee injury in the opening minutes. They got booed off the court trailing 78-47 at halftime and wound up with their worst loss this season. Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago. The Bulls lost for the third time in four games after winning nine straight.
76ERS 111, CELTICS 99
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia used a 28-2 first-quarter run to rout Boston.
Embiid finished five points shy of setting a franchise record with 30 or more points in nine straight games. He remains tied with Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain for the club mark with eight in a row.
Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points, and Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each added 17 to help the 76ers win for the eighth time in nine games. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points for Boston.
MAGIC 116, HORNETS 109
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored a season-high 26 points, younger brother Franz added 19 points and seven assists and Orlando beat Charlotte to snap a 10-game losing streak.
Gary Harris added 18 points to help the NBA-worst Magic improve to 8-35.
LaMelo Ball had 23 points and eight assists for the Hornets.
PISTONS 103, RAPTORS 87
DETROIT (AP) — Trey Lyles scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham and Hamidou Diallo each added 18 and Detroit beat Toronto.
The Pistons are 5-3 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in their last 19 games.
Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists for Toronto.
