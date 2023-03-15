SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Max Rice remembers the excitement he saw watching Northwestern win its first NCAA Tournament game six years ago.

Now, Rice wants to do the same for his Boise State team that is looking for its first tournament win when the 10th-seeded Broncos take on the seventh-seeded Wildcats in a West Region game in Sacramento on Thursday.

