The Searcy Lions gave host West Memphis all it wanted early but lost to the Blue Devils 69-52 on Tuesday night.
Searcy led 2-0 on a basket by Landon Hambrick with 7:13 left in the first quarter. After West Memphis tied it at 2-2, the Lions reclaimed the lead on a drive and layup by Braden Watson with 5:32 left.
From there, West Memphis outscored Searcy 13-3 to lead 15-7 after one quarter.
The Blue Devils put some separation between them and the Lions in the second quarter, outscoring Searcy 22-11 to lead 37-18 at halftime.
Searcy outscored West Memphis 17-15 in the third quarter to cut into the deficit.
Watson led Searcy with 12 points. Scoring 8 each were Daniel Perry, Ckyler Tengler and Eli Wilson. Hambrick had 7. A’Mariyon Briscoe had 3 while Zryon Williams and Jack Stafford added 2 points each.
Kameron Barnes and Jordan Mitchell led West Memphis with 19 points each.
Searcy also picked up a forfeit win from Batesville. The Lions lost to Batesville 65-57 on Jan. 19. Batesville self-reported the use of an ineligible player to the Arkansas Activities Association.
Also on Tuesday, the Searcy Lady Lions lost to West Memphis 49-24.
West Memphis led 13-5 after one quarter and 27-7 at halftime.
Asharia Brown led Searcy with 9 points. Chelsea Johnson had 7. Scoring three each were Blair Henry and Kalyn Holeyfield. Ashley Brown and Kendricka Turner had 1 point each.
Harding Academy Wildcats win
The Harding Academy Wildcats beat Mountain View 56-44 on Tuesday night.
Ty Dugger led Harding with 16 points. Adam Fager had 12. Carter Neal added 10. Jackson Fox and Kade Smith had 7 points apiece. Caden Sipe and Kyle Ferrie had 2 points each.
The Lady Wildcats dropped a 51-30 decision to Mountain View.
Calle Citty led Harding Academy with 13 points. Kloey Fullerton had 6. Sarah Davis scored 3. Scoring 2 each were Claire Collins, McKenney Sheffield, Anna Snow and Eva Abraham.
