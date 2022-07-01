State champs

The Arkansas Blazers 8-and-under USSSA baseball team from Searcy won the the state championship in Maumelle. Team members include, front row from left, Will Spillman, Gavin Davis, Jack Diles, Weston Floyd, Grey Mercer; middle, Layton Williams, Ben Showalter, Case Treece, Hudson Hames, Tucker Kiihnl, Parker Churchwell, Mason Feurt; back, coaches Chad Floyd, Clay Kiihnl and Blake Showalter.

 Special to The Daily Citizen

Submitted photos

