TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Paul Blackburn allowed three hits in five scoreless innings, Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both hit three-run homers, and the Oakland Athletics handed the Tampa Bay Rays their first loss of the season, 13-2 on Monday night.
Blackburn (1-0) struck out seven and walked one, helping the rebuilding A's under new manager Mark Kotsay win their second straight after beginning the season with two losses. Oakland lost two of three at Philadelphia over the weekend.
"We're just trying to establish our identity," Kotsay said. "I think they've come together as a group in a very short time. These first four games they've shown a fight about them I'm real happy about."
With the Rays trailing 9-1, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash sent outfielder Brett Phillips to the mound for the final two innings. Phillips got an inning-ending double-play grounder on a mid-40s mph pitch to Andrus during a five-pitch eighth inning, and made a sliding catch in front of the third-base dugout on Brown's foul ball before giving up Sheldon Neuse's first career grand slam with two out in the ninth.
"I'm going to have to call my mom and basically explain to her that I just didn't have my best stuff tonight," Phillips said.
Phillips struck out to end the game, which technically made him the third pitcher to be credited with a plate appearance at Tropicana Field, which opened in 1998. The others were position player Wade Boggs on Aug. 10, 1999 and pitcher Andy Sonnanstine on May 17, 2009 due to an error on the lineup card.
"That's a great part of history to be a part of, especially in my hometown to be able to be a two-way superstar that I am," Phillips deadpanned.
Wander Franco had his third three-hit game of the season for the Rays, who began the season with a three-game sweep of Baltimore in which they outscored the Orioles 15-4.
Rays starter Luis Patiño (0-1) departed in the first inning with a strained left oblique. He will undergo an MRI exam.
Chris Mazza replaced Patiño with two outs and an 0-2 count on Sean Murphy and hit the catcher in the rear end with his first pitch. Brown then hit his three-run shot and Chad Pinder followed with a solo drive that made it 4-0.
Andrus's three-run drive in the second off Mazza put Oakland ahead 8-0. He finished with three hits.
Mazza allowed eight runs and seven hits over three innings.
BLUE JAYS 3, YANKEES 0
NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer answered booing fans with a two-run homer and an RBI double, and Toronto made three sparkling defensive plays in a victory over New York,
Alek Manoah (1-0) struck out seven in six innings, helping the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium win streak to five.
Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by Major League Baseball of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.
Fans booed Springer before and during each at-bat, and he finished a triple short of the cycle in the leadoff spot. Jordan Romano earned his third save and No. 9 batter Santiago Espinal had three singles for the Blue Jays.
New York finished with four hits. Jameson Taillon (0-1) got the loss.
PHILLIES 5, METS 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the eighth inning, and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles.
The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs in the eighth against two Mets relievers. Realmuto's first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3. Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo (0-1), and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead.
Seranthony Dominguez (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Brad Hand worked the ninth for a save.
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm made three errors in the first three innings, a bad look as he tries to win the third base job over rookie Bryson Stott.
TIGERS 3, RED SOX 1
DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, sending the Tigers to the win.
Báez drove in Austin Meadows with a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier. Báez and Meadows are two new additions for a team hoping to contend.
Michael Fulmer (1-0) pitched the eighth, and Gregory Soto got three outs for Detroit's first save of the season.
J.D. Martinez homered for Boston. Austin Davis (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.
GUARDIANS 10, ROYALS 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan hit a bases-loaded triple while becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games.
Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13. He got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times.
His three RBIs in the eighth inning Monday were the first of his career.
Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer for the Guardians. Logan Allen (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings.
Andrew Benintendi had three hits and three RBIs for Kansas City. Jake Brentz (0-1) got the loss.
TWINS 4, MARINERS 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had three hits, and Dylan Bundy earned his first win in a Twins uniform.
After Jorge Polanco doubled in Buxton for the game's first run in the first inning, the Twins scored on three straight singles in the fifth. Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela all picked up RBI singles as Minnesota built a 4-0 lead.
That was enough run support for Bundy (1-0), who allowed one hit in five innings.
Chris Flexen (0-1) took the loss in his season debut. The righty allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings.
ROCKIES 6, RANGERS 4, 10 INNINGS
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Iglesias' fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning, and Colorado won a game-ending replay challenge, spoiling Texas' home opener.
After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying drive in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer off Greg Holland (0-1), the eighth Rangers pitcher.
Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers' relay throw was wide of first — allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base.
But Rockies manager Bud Black challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver's slide interfered with the fielder. Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.
Daniel Bard (1-0) got the win, and Ashton Goudeau earned his first save.
NATIONALS 11, BRAVES 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Maikel Franco drove in five runs on four hits, including a two-run homer as Washington beat Huascar Ynoa and Atlanta.
Franco's homer capped a five-run third inning. He added a three-run double off Tucker Davidson when the Nationals scored five runs in the eighth to turn the game into a rout.
Josh Rogers (1-0) allowed one run on two hits in 5 1/3 innings in a fill-in start for Washington after scheduled starter Aníbal Sánchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stiff neck.
Lane Thomas drove in three runs with two hits. Josh Bell drove in two runs with two hits.
Ynoa (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks in three innings. Spencer Strider gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings. Marcell Ozuna had an RBI single for Atlanta, which lost its second straight.
ORIOLES 2, BREWERS 0
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and Baltimore won its opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards.
On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore's ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren't a factor in this game, though.
Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.
Zimmermann, the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener for the Orioles since 1990, allowed three hits. Mike Baumann (1-0) got the win and Jorge López worked a hitless ninth for the save.
Milwaukee's Adrian Houser (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.