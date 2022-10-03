BALD KNOB — Senior quarterback Reece Moody led the Bulldogs with 329 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to comeback and defeat Heber Springs 26-21 for their first win in the 4A-2 Conference.
The winning touchdown drive was set up when defensive back Dave Johnson stepped in front of a pass thrown by Heber Springs quarterback Xander Lindley that was intended for running back Parker Brown at the Heber Springs 20-yard line with 3:55 left in the game.
Moody went to work and calmly directed the offense. He was able to avoid the Panther rush and find Wyatt Duncan for a nine-yard pass play. Moody put his leadership skills to use as he calmly received the next play from Bald Knob football coach Lonnie Roberson.
As the Bulldogs stepped up to the line of scrimmage Moody looked over the Panthers defense, took the snap and placed the ball into the arms of junior running back Bohn Hickman. He twisted and made a cut to his left, found the gap and took the ball to the Panthers one-yard line.
Moody completed the 20-yard scoring drive when he took the snap himself and found the gap and scored the winning touchdown on a 1 yard plunge and then he scored the 2-point conversion with 3:35 remaining in the game.
Bald Knob running attack led by Moody with 18 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Hickman ran the ball 14 times for 59 yards that included a 5 yard run for the touchdown with 1:23 left in the first half. The rushing attack for the Bulldogs, ran the ball against the Panthers for 202 yards.
“He did not play for us last year, he played as a sophomore but he stepped in there, he has owned that position and he has gotten better,” Roberson said. “Tonight, he threw for 118 yards and rushed 18 times for 111 yards. He took over the game, especially down here for the third touchdown.”
Robertson said that he was proud of the offensive line and the way they overcome adversity, play with pride and the dedication to getting better with the hard work during practice is showing with every snap of the football.
The defensive game plan for the Bulldogs was to slow down the Panthers running game by containing junior running back Parker Brown and not allow the Panthers to score in the fourth quarter.
Brown did score on a 66-yard pass play that gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead with 8:33 left in the second quarter and Brown got open on a scramble play by Lindley and he found Brown open in the end zone and completed the 16-yard pass for the score late in the first half.
Bald Knob’s defense only allowed Heber Springs offense 270 yards of total offense and only 85 yards running against the Bulldogs. The pass rush defense for the Bulldogs only allowed the Panthers 185 yards in the air and put enough pressure on Lindley to throw three interceptions led by Johnson with two picks.
Robertson described the play of Johnson as a process of him just getting better every week and against the Panthers, Johnson was able to figure out the curl route. The coaching staff for the Bulldogs talked about the offense played by Heber Springs that they will throw the ball.
“That is something we were preaching about something we talked about last week when we won by a baseball score. That is one of our goals every week. We have seven goals defensively and one of our main goals is a fourth quarter shut out,” Robertson said. “We feel like that gives us an opportunity to win the game.”
Heber Springs football coach Todd Wood said after the game he felt like his team was in good position after the Panthers scored with 11:51 left in regulation and with a nine point lead.
“Our defense played well in the first half but we spent too much time on the field in the second half,” Wood said. “The defense gave up too much yardage in the second half when they didn’t need to do that, we had an opportunity to win the ball game up by nine. We wanted to stop them but we couldn’t stop them.”
Next Friday at First Security Bank Stadium, Bald Knob will play first place Harding Academy in 4A-2 Conference action. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.