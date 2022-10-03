BALD KNOB — Senior quarterback Reece Moody led the Bulldogs with 329 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to comeback and defeat Heber Springs 26-21 for their first win in the 4A-2 Conference.

The winning touchdown drive was set up when defensive back Dave Johnson stepped in front of a pass thrown by Heber Springs quarterback Xander Lindley that was intended for running back Parker Brown at the Heber Springs 20-yard line with 3:55 left in the game.

