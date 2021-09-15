The Harding men's golf team collected their first title since 2017 on Tuesday at the 2021 GAC Preview with a 6-over 858 for the tournament. It was the third best 54-hole total in school history. Harding's B Team placed second, ahead of three other GAC teams.
In individual play, Sam Tandy beat out Wilmer Haakansson on the eighth playoff hole to take the title as both shot a 5-under 211 to tie for first. The last individual champion was Mason Banger in 2017 at the MSSU Fall Invitational.
Tandy secured his first top-10 finish after a 3-under 69 in Round 3. Tandy had the most birdies in the tournament with 17. Haakansson, competing as part of the Harding (B) team, had five birdies on Tuesday to finish the round with a 2-under 70. Tandy and Haakansson's 54-hole total of 5-under 211 are tied for the fourth best in school history.
Jake Croshaw finished at sixth with 1-under 215 after a 1-under 71 in Round 2. It was Croshaw's first top-10 finish of his career. Caleb Nichols used four birdies to shoot an even 72 and finished the tournament in seventh with an even 216. It was Nichols' first top-10 finish of his career and his best 54-hole tournament.
Finlay Cummings finished his first tournament tied for ninth with a 2-over 218 after shooting an even 72 with 3 birdies. Trevor Mellott finished tied for 17th with a 5-over 221.
Leo Maciejek completed as part of the Harding (B) team and finished eighth overall with 1-over 217 after the best round of his career. Maciejek's 5-under 67 was tied for the fifth lowest round in school history and the fourth lowest round vs. par.
Wilf Rush also finished posted the best performance of his career on Tuesday. Rush shot a personal best 1-under 71 and finished tied for ninth with a 2-over 218. Ethan Dahl finished tied for 17th with a 5-over 221 after a 1-over 73 in Round 3. Dahl birdied three of the last four holes to finish the tournament. Alex Spenser finished tied for 34 with a 13-over 229 and shot 2-over 74 in the final round.
The Bisons will return to action next week Monday and Tuesday in Muskogee, Oklahoma, at the NSU Men's Golf Classic hosted by Northeastern State.
