SEARCY – Sophomore fullback Will Fitzhugh rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, the defense scored its first touchdown of the season and 16th-ranked Harding won the field-position battle in a 35-23 victory over Oklahoma Baptist Saturday in Great American Conference play at First Security Stadium.

The win was Harding's 16th straight regular season home victory and pushed the Bisons to 4-1 overall and in conference. Harding defeated Oklahoma Baptist for the seventh consecutive time and is in a two-way tie for second place with Henderson State in the conference standings.

