OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Harding men’s golf opened the 2023-24 season Monday with 11 players and two teams in action at the GAC Preview, hosted by Southern Nazarene at Lake Hefner North Golf Course.
Traditionally, Harding shoots low scores at this tournament, and Monday’s first two rounds were no different. Bison golfers combined to shoot 12 rounds under par. The lowest round by a Harding golfer was a 6-under 66 in Round 1 by Jose Manuel Peralta, tied for the third-best round in program history.
Harding has five golfers in the top 10, led by senior Leo Maciejek, who is tied for third at 8-under 136. Peralta is tied for fifth at 7-under 137. Junior Finlay Cummings is eighth at 6-under 138, with sophomore Dennis Staykov and senior Sam Tandy tied for ninth at 5-under 139.
Harding’s teams are current second and fourth in the seven-team field with the final round to be played Tuesday.
Women’s team
The Harding women’s golf team kicked off their season with a historic performance at the NSU Women’s Classic in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, carding an 11-over 299 in the first round. After Round 1, the Lady Bisons are in fourth place.
The team’s 299 score equals the second-best team round in school history.
Leading the way was Brenda Sanchez, who finished with an even 72, recording four birdies during her round. Pilar Martinez also tallied four birdies and finished at 2-over 74. Kodie Winnings began the season with a birdie and posted a solid 4-over 76. Additionally, Madeleine Wilson, competing as an individual, matched Winnings with a 4-over 76, and they are currently tied for 20th place.
Sydney Kincade made her collegiate debut, shooting a 5-over 77 and sharing the 26th position. Alicia Martinez recorded a 9-over 81, currently tied for 47th.
The Lady Bisons will conclude their opening tournament on Tuesday morning.
