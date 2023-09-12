OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Harding men’s golf opened the 2023-24 season Monday with 11 players and two teams in action at the GAC Preview, hosted by Southern Nazarene at Lake Hefner North Golf Course.

Traditionally, Harding shoots low scores at this tournament, and Monday’s first two rounds were no different. Bison golfers combined to shoot 12 rounds under par. The lowest round by a Harding golfer was a 6-under 66 in Round 1 by Jose Manuel Peralta, tied for the third-best round in program history.

