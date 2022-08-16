Bisons

The Harding Bisons cross-country team finished first in the Great American Conference last season, and is expected to repeat as champions again according to the pre-season coaches' poll.

RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2022 men’s cross country preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday. Harding received five of the eight first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.

Last season, the Bisons captured their third GAC Championships title as they edged out Oklahoma Baptist and East Central. They return a pair of First-Team runners in Luke Walling and Jackson Pruim. Walling finished second at the GAC Championships while Pruim placed fifth.

