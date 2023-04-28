COMMERCE, Texas — Harding track and field had five men in action at the East Texas Quad on Thursday.
Freshman Vlad Malykhin won the pole vault with a season-best clearance of 5.35 meters or 17 feet, 6.50 inches, a facility record ... Malykhin continues to rank fifth nationally in Division II.
Senior Ben Ferris was third in the pole vault, clearing a provisional height of 4.95 meters or 16 feet, 2.75 inches ... Ferris ranks 12th nationally.
Junior Brandon Hanoch was fourth in the pole vault with an outdoor PR of 4.35 meters or 14 feet, 3.25 inches.
Freshman Casen Hammitt won the javelin ... his fourth throw was his best and sailed 53.77 meters or 176 feet, 5 inches.
Senior Andrew Ashmore placed 24th in the 100 meters in 11.62 seconds.
COMMERCE, Texas — Harding track and field had five women in action at the East Texas Quad on Thursday.
Junior Lisa Retailleau won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.43 ... Retailleau ranks 25th nationally in the event with a season-best time of 1:01.92 at Texas.
Freshman Kaia Bieker won the 800 meters in 2:16.23 ... it was just off her season-best time of 2:15.15 at Ole Miss.
Sophomore Kiera Blankinship placed second in the high jump, clearing 1.65 meters or 5 feet, 5 inches ... her season-best height is 1.67 meters or 5 feet, 5.75 inches at Rhodes.
Senior Sarah Gautreaux won the pole vault with a PR of 3.80 meters or 12 feet, 5.50 inches ... it was an NCAA provisional height and moves her to 27th nationally.
Freshman Karyna Vehner was second in the pole vault with a clearance of 3.50 meters or 11 feet, 5.75 inches and senior Lindsey Parker was third, clearing 3.35 meters or 10 feet, 11.75 inches.
