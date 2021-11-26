The seventh-ranked Harding Bisons, riding a 10-game winning streak, host No. 3 Northwest Missouri State Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Kickoff at First Security Stadium is at 1 p.m. today.
Harding has 12 players on the 2021 roster that were also on the roster in 2017 when the Bisons advanced to the NCAA II semifinals: DB Cory Batie, RB Taylor Bissell, RB Cole Chancey, DB Grant Fitzhugh, LB Dylan Hendricks, OL Mason Hutto, DL Willie Nash, QB Preston Paden, LB Shedrick Robinson, K/P Cameron Scott, LS Enoch Williams and OL Sam Wilson.
Harding, the No. 2 seed in Super Region 3, is making its fifth consecutive appearance in the playoffs and seventh overall. The Bisons have six NCAA playoff victories, more than all other GAC teams combined. Saturday's game is Harding's third second round playoff game (also in 2016 and 2017).
Harding has won 10 straight games (tied for third-longest in program history; won 13 in 2016 and 11 in 2017) and a school-record 14 straight home games.
During Harding's 10-game winning streak, the Bisons have outscored their opponents 454-107, an average of 45.4-10.7.
Harding has scored more points in both the first quarter (140 points) and second quarter (159 points) than its opponents have scored total (139 points).
The Bisons are coming off a 30-14 victory over 24th-ranked and No. 7 seed Washburn Saturday. Harding set a school record with 90 rushes in the game. Cole Chancey carried a school-record 41 times for 176 yards, and Omar Sinclair added 110 rushing yards. The Bisons held Washburn to -2 yards rushing.
Harding leads NCAA II with 402.2 rushing yards per game. The Bisons have eclipsed the 300-yard rushing mark in 11 of 12 games this season.
Senior fullback Cole Chancey: is 3 rushing yards short of 5,000 in his career ... is the NCAA's active leader in career rushing TD (66) ... scored a TD in his last 17 straight GAC games ... is HU's single-season record holder and NCAA II leader with 24 rushing TD this season ... has 726 rushing yards and 9 TD in his seven career NCAA playoff games.
Harding is the NCAA II leader in 3rd-down conversion percentage (57.4%), converting more than 50% of their third downs in 10 straight games.
Harding leads Division II in time of possession (36:49) and has won the TOP battle in every game this season and in 61 of its last 65 games dating to 2016.
Harding is second in Division II in fewest penalties per game (3.25) and third in fewest penalty yards (32.58).
Harding had 14 players receive All-GAC honors, including nine First Team honorees -- FB Cole Chancey, OL Sam Wilson, DE Nate Wallace, DT Isaako Faagai, ILB Dylan Hendricks, OLB Shedrick Robinson, CB Cory Batie, S Cade Pugh and LS Enoch Williams.
Up Next
The winner of the (2) Harding - (3) Northwest Missouri State game will play the winner of the (1) Ferris State - (4) Grand Valley State game next Saturday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
The Coaches
Paul Simmons is in his fourth season as head coach at Harding. He has a 41-10 overall record and led Harding to the NCAA II Playoffs in each of his first four seasons, including a spot in the national semifinals in 2017. He is in his 15th season at Harding and had been Harding's defensive coordinator for the previous seven seasons. Simmons was a three-time All-American defensive end and linebacker at Harding from 1992-94.
Rich Wright (Dana '95) is 41-9 in five seasons at Northwest Missouri State.
Series History
Northwest Missouri leads the series 3-0 with all three games coming in the NCAA Division II Playoffs and all played in Maryville, Mo.
Home/Road Records
Harding is 6-0 at home and has won its last 14, the longest active streak in NCAA II. Northwest Missouri is 5-1 on the road and has won its last two.
Last Meeting
Harding scored its only touchdown on a 6-yard pitch to Tristan Tucker with just over a minute left in its 2019 NCAA Division II Playoff game at Northwest Missouri State. Harding's potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt, also on a pitch, came up just short and the Bisons fell 7-6 in a defensive classic.
Northwest Missouri scored on its first drive of the game, going 75 yards on nine plays and picking up three first downs before Braden Wright hit Kyle Raunig in the center of the end zone on a 4-yard TD pass.
